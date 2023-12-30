2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Full field explored

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions will tee off the PGA Tour 2024-25 season. The event is set to be played at the Kapalua Plantations Course on the Maui island from January 4 to 7. The Hawaii event will also be the first of eight signature events of the upcoming season.

The Sentry Tournament, played by the Pacific Ocean, will feature a stacked field. The elevated event will see 59 players, including 2023 Tour winners and the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup points standings.

The field will be headlined by Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth. The event had a $15,000,000 prize purse in 2023.

2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

The PGA Tour’s 2024 season opener will feature 59 of the circuit’s top players. The stacked field will have experienced names like Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, and Lucas Glover, as well as young blood like Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole and Tom Kim.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that defending champion Jon Rahm won’t be at the event due to his association with LIV Golf. Apart from the Masters champion, Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player sitting out of the competition.

Here is the complete field for the PGA Tour season opener in Maui:

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Vincent Norrman

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Cameron Young

2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions venue

The Sentry Tournament will take place at the Kapalua Plantations Course. The golf course with a picturesque view surrounded by the Pacific Ocean was designed by former PGA Tour golfer Ben Crenshaw and golf architect Bill Coore. The course has been the fixed host of the Sentry Tournament for several years now.

For the unversed, the Kapalua Plantations Course has been regarded as the best golf course in Hawaii for 15 years straight. Apart from the PGA Tour event, the course also hosts the country’s biggest golf events. The course record par score of 61 is tied between Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.