2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Full field explored

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions will tee off the PGA Tour 2024-25 season. The event is set to be played at the Kapalua Plantations Course on the Maui island from January 4 to 7. The Hawaii event will also be the first of eight signature events of the upcoming season.
The Sentry Tournament, played by the Pacific Ocean, will feature a stacked field. The elevated event will see 59 players, including 2023 Tour winners and the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup points standings.
The field will be headlined by Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth. The event had a $15,000,000 prize purse in 2023.
2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
The PGA Tour’s 2024 season opener will feature 59 of the circuit’s top players. The stacked field will have experienced names like Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, and Lucas Glover, as well as young blood like Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole and Tom Kim.
It is pertinent to note that defending champion Jon Rahm won’t be at the event due to his association with LIV Golf. Apart from the Masters champion, Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player sitting out of the competition.
Here is the complete field for the PGA Tour season opener in Maui:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Vincent Norrman
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Cameron Young
2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions venue
The Sentry Tournament will take place at the Kapalua Plantations Course. The golf course with a picturesque view surrounded by the Pacific Ocean was designed by former PGA Tour golfer Ben Crenshaw and golf architect Bill Coore. The course has been the fixed host of the Sentry Tournament for several years now.
For the unversed, the Kapalua Plantations Course has been regarded as the best golf course in Hawaii for 15 years straight. Apart from the PGA Tour event, the course also hosts the country’s biggest golf events. The course record par score of 61 is tied between Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.