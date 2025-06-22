 "I think Tiger Woods really wishes he could retire" - When $ 3.6 B-worth Michael Jordan spoke about the golf legend's potential retirement

Michael Jordan, with an estimated net worth of around $3.6 billion, shared his views on Tiger Woods and his career. In a 2016 interview, Jordan said that even Tiger had doubts about continuing to play golf.

This showed that Tiger had seriously thought about retiring. After many injuries, surgeries, and personal struggles, he wasn't sure he could return to the top:

"I think he really wishes he could retire, but he doesn't know how to do it yet, and I don't think he wants to leave it where it is right now. (If he) could win another major and walk away, he would, I think. The thing is I love him so much that I can't tell him, 'You're not gonna be great again."

When Woods made his comeback and won the 2019 Masters, he stirred the pot. It had been 11 years since his last major win. Woods underwent four back surgeries between 2014 and 2017, including a spinal fusion. In 2017, his Official World Golf ranking dropped outside the top 1000. Before winning the 2019 Masters, he also won the Tour Championship and was a runner-up at the PGA Championship in 2018.

However, after his 2019 Masters victory, Woods has faced more physical challenges. In February 2021, he faced a serious car crash that led to multiple leg fractures and a long recovery time. He returned to competitive golf at the 2022 Masters. Apart from that, let's look at an incident when Tiger Woods talked about the bond he shared with Michael Jordan.

When Tiger Woods reflected on his bond with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods's friendship also stands on their common passion for golf. To celebrate Jordan's 63rd birthday, the PGA Tour paid tribute to the six-time NBA champion. It highlighted some of Jordan's most memorable moments on the golf course, including clips from celebrity pro-am events.

The tribute also included a throwback interview with Tiger Woods, who openly expressed admiration for Jordan. He mentioned Jordan's 2009 basketball Hall of Fame induction. When asked if he watched the ceremony, Woods replied:

"Of course I did. Are you kidding me? I was glued to the TV. I've known him for a long time."

In addition to that, Michael Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA. He won six championships and earned five NBA Most Valuable Player awards primarily with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was a 14-time all-star, 10-time scoring champion, and 10-time all-NBA First Team selection. He also earned the NBA defensive player of the year award in 1988.

Jordan retired three times during his career, with his final stint being with the Washington Wizards from 2001 to 2003. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

