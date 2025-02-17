Michael Jordan had Tiger Woods “glued to the TV all day” in 2009 as heartwarming moment of friends comes to life on the NBA Legend’s 63rd birthday

Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods have a long-standing friendship. Two of the most decorated athletes of all time have a fair amount in common, including an appreciation for golf.

Woods of course has 82 PGA Tour wins, while Jordan is an NBA legend. On his 63rd birthday, the Tour wished him a happy birthday by showcasing some of his key moments on the golf course.

The Tour shared a few clips of some iconic celebrity pro-am moments from Jordan before an old interview from Woods where he shared how enamored he was with the six-time NBA champion.

A reporter asked Woods about Jordan's induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, and the legendary golfer said with a smile that he watched the ceremony:

"Of course I did. Are you kidding me? I was glued to the TV. I've known him for a long time."

The tribute then showed Jordan espousing some wisdom on how difficult golf is. Jordan was one of the most successful basketball players in history. He also played professional baseball in an attempt to become a multi-sport athlete, and he spends a lot of leisure time on the golf course now as well.

Michael Jordan called golf a "battle within yourself." He admitted it's easy to find a rhythm with basketball but much harder to get into a rhythm in golf.

Michael Jordan revealed love of golf as a competitor

Michael Jordan was a highly competitive basketball player for years in the NBA. Additionally, his competitive nature drove him to pick up baseball, though he didn't have as much success in that sport.

Jordan also played and still plays golf. He revealed a few months ago to Basketball Network that golf scratches a competitive itch for the NBA legend:

"For a competitive junkie like me, golf is a great solution because it smacks you in the face every time you have accomplished something. That, to me, has taken over a lot of that energy and competitiveness for basketball."

Jordan thrived on competition, and golf offered him something he hadn't yet experienced in that realm. He quickly learned upon playing the sport that it required mental focus and discipline, two things that can be both frustrating and exhilarating for a competitor of Michael Jordan's nature.

Jordan came to understand that every swing was a chance to learn and improve or fail tremendously and start over. It is unlike a basketball shot in that way since Jordan could replicate his shot over and over again, but doing that with a golf swing is much more challenging.

Jordan would eventually retire from the NBA, and he gave up baseball long before that, but golf has persisted as an interest of his throughout the years.

