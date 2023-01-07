“I travel with this putter a bunch” - Justin Thomas changes club ahead of 2023 schedule

US golfer Justin Thomas is competing at the ongoing Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Golf course in Maui, Hawaii. The golfer who has won the tournament twice - in 2017 and 2020 - definitely wants to shake things up.

Recently, he has shifted to a different putter: his Scotty Cameron Newport Circle T. What's amusing about this change is that Justin Thomas used this putter while competing at the University of Alabama.

Golf.com revealed this during the pro-am rounds ahead of the opening event of 2023. Thomas himself confirmed that the putter will be put to use over the course of four days of the Kapalua tournament.

The old putter has been in his bag for a very long time. It has been there since his first victory lap at the 2015 CIMB Classic. Thomas spoke about it:

"I travel with this putter a bunch. I’ve brought it to tournaments with no intention of really using it, but it’s good for practice."

"My mechanics are like, night-and-day different" - Justin Thomas on working with coach John Graham

Justin Thomas and coach John Graham (Image via Twitter/ Luke Kerr Dineen)

With two Sentry Tournament of Champions titles already to his name, Thomas will also be looking to not only win a third time but also to seize his 16th PGA Tour victory.

Ever since starting to work with coach John Graham, his putting has considerably improved. Thomas spoke of this transition (via Golf Monthly):

"Since I’ve been working with John, my mechanics are like, night-and-day different,” Thomas said. “I’ve just had the tendency of really flaring it open on the takeaway and then dragging (the putter head) behind on the way through. I could do it repetitively, but when it was bad, it was bad."

Well, it will certainly be interesting to see Thomas get back into action at Kapalua. How much his new putter affects his game will be noticed.

Poll : 0 votes