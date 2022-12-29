On the PGA Tour this year, the young stars have dominated.Twelve golfers have registered their first PGA Tour win.

Fans have witnessed new stars such as Tom Kim, who won two tournaments this year, and Adam Svensson, who registered his first victory.

2022 is ending on a happy note, and now eyes are on the upcoming tournaments. The 2023 PGA Tour matches will start in January with the Sentry Tournament Championship in Hawaii.

Undoubtedly, we will witness some rising stars competing and claiming their first victory, and looking at last year's statistics, there are many in the queue. Here are a few golfers who could have their first taste of a PGA Tour win.

5 players who could land debut PGA Tour wins in 2023

1) Tommy Fleetwood

One of the most successful stars of 2022, Tommy Fleetwood, could nab his first PGA Tour victory next year. The English golfer plays on both the European and PGA Tours but has not won any PGA Tour.

However, he has nine European Tour titles to his name and is the fans' favorite to win his first PGA Tour in 2023.

Fleetwood played in all four majors, with his worst finish being T14 at the 2022 Masters. He defended the Nedbank Golf Challenge title and is in his best form to win the PGA Tour.

2) Cameron Young

Having finished runner-up in five different tournaments this year, it wouldn't be surprising to see Cameron Young win his first PGA Tour trophy in 2023. The young star is playing his best golf and is waiting for the biggest win of his career.

He finished T3 in the PGA Championship and was the runner-up in the Open Championship.

The Wake Forest alum has won three professional tournaments, including two Korn Ferry and one other tour. He made the cut for the 2022 Masters and US Open in 2019,2021, and 2022.

Cameron had two big moments to celebrate this year: T3 at the PGA Championship and second at the Open Championship.

3) Sahith Theegala

The American golfer, Sahith Theegla, turned professional in 2020 and, till now, has won one tournament. He is yet to play at the Masters and PGA Championship, but Theegla finished T34 in the Open Championship and made the cut for the US Open in 2017 and 2021.

Sahith Theegala was awarded the Haskin Award, the Ben Hogan Award, and the Jack Nicklaus Award in 2020.

He missed out on his first PGA Tour title after being defeated by Adam Svensson at the RSM Classic in November 2022.

4) Kurt Kitayama

Hailing from California, Kurt Kitayama has won the European Tour, Asian Tour, and Sunshine Tour. However, he is yet to win his first PGA Tour title, and hopefully, he will win one next year.

Earlier in February, Kurt had the best finish on the PGA Tour at the Honda Classic. He finished third in the tournament, improved his performance, and settled for second place at the Mexico Open.

Kitayama earned his PGA Tour card in 2021 after finishing 23rd in the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

5) Harry Higgs

American golfer Harry Higgs is pretty confident that he will win the PGA Tour next year. He finished T14 at the 2022 Masters and was tied for T4 in the PGA Championship in 2021.

Having turned professional in 2014, Harry Higgs has won one professional tour and is in the running to win the PGA Tour in 2023.

