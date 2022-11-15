What's inside 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge winner Tommy Fleetwood’s bag? Have a look

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood recently won the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge. at Sun City, South Africa. He won with a one stroke difference over runner-up Ryan Fox of New Zealand successfully defending his title. This victory marked his first since 2019.

An athlete's performance on the field and the equipment they use go hand in hand. So, fans are always keen to know what a player uses. In the case of golfers, the winner's bag is always the center of attention after the conclusion of a tournament.

So, here's a look at winner Tommy Fleetwood's bag:

Driver: 9-degree TaylorMade Stealth Plus with a Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 70 X shaft.

3-wood: 15 degrees, Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 80 X shaft, TaylorMade Stealth Plus

5-wood: Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage 80 X shaft, TaylorMade Stealth Plus,19 degrees

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW, TaylorMade Stealth UDI (20 degrees; True Temper Project X 6.5 shaft) (4-PW; True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks 2022 Proto, TaylorMade Hi-Toe (52-09 degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft) (60T degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro 3

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Tommy Fleetwood ends three-year drought

Tommy Fleetwood at the DP World Tour Championship - Previews (Image via Getty Images)

The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge win was a special one for Tommy Fleetwood, as with this victory, he ended the three-year drought he was stuck in. He also suffered a personal setback when his mother passed away earlier this year.

Fleetwood told reporters after the tournament that having his family around was the biggest things.

"One of my biggest goals for a while has been to win with my whole family here."

It is no secret that Fleetwood hadn't won any tournament in three years. Sometimes, professional downfalls can affect one's personal life as well. He spoke about a heartbreaking incident at home when his son talked to him about Fleetwood never winning any competitions.

"Frankie (his son) is always saying I never win anything, he brings medals home from school and says this is because you never win at golf. I wanted to win with them here for such a long time and they came, but they have actually disappeared to get to the airport as the kids have exams tomorrow."

However, the week has so far been great, according to Tommy Fleetwood himself. He said that he had a lot of memories attached to the golf course at Sun City, South Africa, where the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge was held.

"It's been a great week. I already had so many great memories from this place and felt like I had a great connection to it, so this just added to that."

What makes Fleetwood's victory even more incredible is that he was terribly sick during the event. Fleetwood said that without his doctor, there was no chance that he could have been able to compete. As a token of appreciation, he gave his doctor's son his winning golf ball.

"It was touch and go on Thursday morning and then on Friday I felt like I had nothing in me at all. I didn't really sleep that night, really poorly again. The doctor here has been amazing. I just gave his little son the winning golf ball because without him, there was no chance on Thursday I would have played."

And indeed, all these feelings and emotions washed over him as Tommy Fleetwood teared up after his victory.

While Ryan Fox of New Zealand took second place behind Fleetwood, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma came third.

