“I’ve asked before and I get nothing” – When Jon Rahm revealed what it’s like to get advice from seniors like Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm once sought advice from golfing icon Tiger Woods, revealing the challenges he encountered during his quest for wisdom. Rahm's candid account sheds light on his experiences and the complexities of seeking guidance from revered seniors like Woods.

Travelers Championship - Round One

During the Masters, Rahm openly discussed his aspirations and the significant influence Tiger Woods had on his career. Inspired by Woods' accomplishments, Rahm even immersed himself in Tiger's book, finding parallels between their experiences. However, his attempts to glean wisdom from Woods proved to be a formidable challenge.

Jon Rahm was quoted by Golf Channel, saying:

"There’s only one man in this field that hears advice from Tiger, because I’ve asked before and I get nothing."

Recalling specific instances, Rahm described two encounters where he sought advice from Woods. The first occurred during a practice round at the 2017 Tour Championship. Rahm approached Tiger Woods to inquire about tips for putting on Bermuda grass greens. However, Woods simply responded with a concise statement emphasizing the importance of "feel," leaving Rahm wanting more.

"'It’s all about feel,’ and just kept going,” Rahm recalled. “I was like, ‘Cool, thank you,'” he said sarcastically.

The second instance took place during Jon Rahm's participation in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Seeking guidance once again, Rahm turned to Woods, only to receive a solitary piece of advice:

"You just got to be shallow. Meanwhile, I turn around and J.T.’s there with him, and he’s getting a whole dissertation on what to do."

Jon Rahm couldn't help but notice the stark contrast when he saw Justin Thomas receiving an extensive discussion from Tiger on the same topic. The bond between Thomas and Woods, described as resembling family ties, granted Thomas exclusive access to Tiger's circle of trust.

Jon Rahm's frustrating quest for guidance from Tiger Woods

Jon Rahm's revelations shed light on the exclusivity of certain relationships within the golfing world. While Rahm admired Woods and sought his guidance, his attempts left him feeling unfulfilled. The contrasting experiences with Justin Thomas receiving more extensive discussions underscore the challenges associated with seeking mentorship from iconic figures in the sport.

It is worth mentioning the complexities and dynamics of seeking advice from esteemed seniors like Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas. The close relationship between Woods and Thomas has been widely acknowledged, with Woods considering Thomas as part of his extended family.

This bond has paved the way for Thomas to receive valuable insights from Woods, solidifying his own career. However, Thomas has chosen to keep the most impactful advice he received from Tiger confidential, recognizing the competitive nature of the sport.

Poll : 0 votes