Gary Player says that he hit over 15 million balls. With this, the golfing legend has claimed the title of golfer with the most golf balls hit.

Player, who is known for bragging about his accomplishments, has now claimed to have hit over 15 million balls in his career.The golfer said that a computer mapped out the number of golf balls he must have hit, and it amounted to the mammoth total.

The 87-year-old backed up the claim by reminding fans that he has been swinging a club for over 73 years now. Player was speaking in a video released by the PGA Tour Champions social media page when he made the claim.

He said:

“It’s a toss-up between three people for who hit the most balls in the world and I’m going to give myself the nod… It’s either Ben Hogan, Vijay Singh and myself, but Vijay Singh is 20 years younger than me so I’ve hit 20 years of balls more and he’s still got to get to my age, and I’m still hitting balls!”

He added:

“They say a computer works out that I’ve hit 15 million. That’s over 73 years and I was an animal, I never got tired, one of the great blessings I had is that I had so much energy.”

Gary Player says he practiced 'while others slept'

Gary Player seemed convinced by the numbers. The golfing icon went on to state that people ‘didn’t realize the value of practice.’ Dubbing it the secret to his success, Player said that he used to practice all day long, even when other golfers were asleep.

He said:

“People don’t realize the value of energy, the more you can practice, the more dirt you move the more tournaments you’re going to win… I practiced when people were sleeping, I went to the gym while people were sleeping.”

He added:

“Hogan practiced all day long, all the champions they practiced all the time, Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, they all practice, practice, practice, there’s no short cut. My favorite subject is my body, it’s a holy temple and when you get to my age and have travelled more miles than any human being ever you realize what health means.”

It is pertinent to note that Player has always been meticulous with his game. The golfer is famous for his systematic preparation and professionalism.

Having played around the world, the South African has won nine majors. He also earned the title of "Mr. Fitness" in golfing circles over his career with his consistency and fitness game.

Gary Player sues son over memorabilia dispute

Interestingly, Gary Player has sued his son and grandson after they allegedly sold his memorabilia. According to a report in The Palm Beach Post, the golfer’s family sold or tried to sell his valuables, including trophies and clubs, without his consent.

Player lodged a complaint in Palm Beach County against his son, Marc Player, demanding the return of his items. He filed a similar complaint against his grandson, Damian Player, in November. According to Gary Player’s attorney, Stuart Singer, the nine-time major winner filed the lawsuit "reluctantly."

