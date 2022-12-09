“The flag in the hole” – Gary Player slams the ‘worst rule’ in golf

Over the several decades that golf is being played, the sport has undergone numerous changes in formats, rules, and policies amongst other things. One rule which was revamped in 2019 was that players can now putt with the flagstick in the cup. However, golfing legend Gary Player believes it is the worst rule in golf.

The South African great thinks that enabling golfers to do so has heavily contributed to cup damage when they go to retrieve the ball, especially for players with big hands.

Gary Player told Golf.com:

"I think the worst rule ever invented is leaving the pin, the flag in the hole. You get these guys with their big hands, and they go to take the ball out of the cup, and they squeeze their hand in between the cup and the flag. They pull the cup up, and every cup you play now is raised."

Players are not the ones who find a problem with this rule. In 2019, in less than three months of enacting this new rule, the Florida State Golf Association highlighted the problem in a blog post.

"The main complaint we receive regarding players leaving the flagstick in the hole is that players reaching their hand into the hole to remove a ball, or using a suction cup on the end of their grip into the hole, are damaging the hole."

Gary Player further stated that while this new flagstick rule had been passed to save time, the reality is that it doesn't. He added that the greatest putters in the world never used flagsticks.

"They tell you you’ll hole more putts hitting the flag. That’s hogwash. The greatest putters in the world never ever left a flag in a hole. And they were as good as putters as you’ll ever find today. The whole idea is to save time. It doesn’t save time. I’m all in favor of everything you can do to save time, but get the flag out. That’s my opinion."

USGA spokesperson responds to Gary Player's critique

Earlier, there would have been a penalty for golfers if they putt it out while the flagstick was still in the cup while on the green. There is currently no penalty for the same.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, pins remained in the cups to avoid golfers touching the flagstick and potentially catching the virus. However, the rule was relaxed in 2021 when the cases started decreasing.

After Gary Player's critique of the new flagstick rule, a USGA spokesperson responded saying that players should maintain caution but at the same time repair damage to the putting green.

"While not addressed (in the rules), players should use caution when removing the ball or flagstick to avoid damaging the hole. However, players can repair damage to the putting green, which includes the hole, so if damage occurs (while) removing the ball or flagstick, it can be fixed, under Rule 13.1c."

According to Golf Magic, a golf course manager seemed to agree with Gary Player and said that putting with the flagstick in was just a gimmick. However, many world-class players continue to practice this new rule, including US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf.

