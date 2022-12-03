Matthew Fitzpatrick became the talk of the town and has been in the headlines ever since winning the 2022 US Open.

The English golfer was born on September 1, 1994, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and attended Tapton School, where he sat his A-levels.

Matthew, who had a keen interest in football when he was a child, changed tracks to golf after he began playing it in school.

His younger brother, Alex Fitzpatrick, is also a golfer and turned professional in 2022. He had previously played at the Walker Cup in 2019 and 2021.

Matthew Fitzpatrick began his college career at Northwestern University and won the 2012 Boys Amateur Championship at Notts Golf Club.

He won the US Amateur Championship, which got him invited to the 2014 Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, and the US Open.

Fitzpatrick topped the World Amateur Golf Rankings during his amateur career and earned the Mark H. McCormack Medal.

He began his professional career in 2014 and has won eight events. Matt has won one PGA Tour, eight European Tours, and one Asian Tour. Fitzpatrick finished T20 at the Open Championship in 2019 and T5 at the PGA Championship.

Matthew Fitzpatrick WITB 2022

Driver

Titleist TSi3 (9º – A1 Surefit, Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft)

Fairway woods

Ping G425 Max (15º; Mitsubishi CMitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX shaft)

Mitsubishi CMitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX shaft) Ping G410 (20.5º; Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 TX shaft)

Irons

Ping i210 (4; Ping CFS X 115g shaft)

Ping S55 (4-PW; Ping CFS X 115G shafts)

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9 (52º-08F, 56°-08M, 60°-08M; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts)

Putter

Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept (345g, with a custom face milling)

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

Grips

Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Golf Apparel

Castore

Shoes

Skechers Go Golf Pro Hyper 5

The professional career of Matthew Fitzpatrick

Having turned professional in 2014, Matthew Fitzpatrick forfeited his exemption to the Open Championship and later made his professional debut at the Irish Open.

Fitzpatrick qualified for the European Tour in 2014, where he finished in 11th place, and with that, he qualified for the 2015 European Tour. However, his career did not get of to a good start, and Matt failed to make the cut in the first eight tournaments of the season.

Finally, in June 2015, he finished in the third position at the Lyoness Open and then second at the Omega European Masters and took home €300,000 in prize money.

Matthew Fitzpatrick entered the world's top 100 after his maiden victory at the British Masters at Woburn.

The Florida resident won the DP World Tour Championship in 2016 and then went on to win the Omega European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in 2018. Some of the major wins of his career include the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters and the 2020 DP World Tour Championship.

Notably, Matthew Fitzpatrick is also the second male golfer in history to win the US Open and US Amateur title at the same venue.

