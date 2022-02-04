"I want to make India proud" - 15-year-old golf prodigy Avani Prashanth keen on impressing at Augusta Championships with an eye on 2024 Paris Olympics

In early January this year, golf prodigy Avani Prashanth was engrossed in a practice session in Bengaluru when her father walked up to her and casually checked on her score.

The 15-year-old was shooting at -5 from 6,500 yards away, highlighting all the hype around her as India's next big thing in golf. If that wasn't enough to keep her in the right spirits, it was news that she had received an invitation to the prestigious Augusta National Women's Amateur Championships that further underlined her credentials as one of India's most talented youngsters.

A Bengaluru-based amateur golfer, Avani's invitation to take part in the Championships in March is testament to why she received the Global Child Prodigy award for 2022. One of the youngest women to ever win the All India Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, she's also currently the numero uno rank holder in the Order of Merit of the Indian Golf Union in the 'C' category.

Currently pursuing her education at Greenwood High International School in Bengaluru, Avani will walk the turf that has hosted some of golf's greatest names, including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, among others.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, the young golfer shares her thoughts on the big tournament, her career so far, the blueprint of her path to the 2024 Paris Olympics and more.

Q. Congratulations on earning an invite to compete in the Augusta Championships! How did you celebrate on finding out about the invitation?

Well it started off with my father receiving an email on his phone when he was checking it in the middle of the night. The tournament director had emailed him saying he wanted to talk to me and my dad.

Later in the day, he came to where I was practicing and asked me for my score. I said I was shooting a -5 from 6,500 yards and he was very impressed and that's when he broke the news to me. I was definitely very very excited but now is not the time to celebrate, it would be after I play well and come. It's all about training for the event now.

Q. When did your early inclination towards golf come about?

It all started when I was 3 years and 10 months old. I was always a very active child who loved running around and playing. I loved spending time with my dad. One day, he wanted to take my grandfather on the golf course to teach him how to play. I was around him, sort of forcing him to take me with him as well. He was like ignoring me, because who takes a 3-year-old to a golf course?

My grandpa, though, insisted he took me along. When we got to the golf course, my father put a junior club in my hand and he was very amazed that my hand-eye co-ordination was great, it seemed like I was swinging the club forever. He asked his coach Nathan sir to teach me. They then set out for a round of golf, and 3-4 hours later I was still in the driving range practicing, so that sort of convinced them that I was born to play the sport.

Q. So in some ways, has your father's love for the sport rubbed onto you?

His love for the sport has helped a lot, but him playing has reduced because he's always busy in my practice sessions or travelling with me.

Q. At just 15, you are considered one of India's brightest hopes. Have you at times gotten overwhelmed by all the attention you're receiving and how do you keep away all the distractions?

Firstly I'm grateful to the Global Child Prodigy Awards for selecting me as the prodigy of the year and I must say that the recognition is a part of my journey to become World No.1 and the best golfer in the world. I stick to a process before every tournament and it's gotten me here. I try and follow that process so that I don't get distracted by everything that's happening around me.

Q. Who have been some inspirational figures in your journey so far?

Definitely Tiger Woods. When I was 3 or 4 years old, my dad used to call me Tiger Woodsy! Gradually as I got older and my swing got better I started admiring Lexie Thompson since her swing and my swing are similar, apart from the fact that she's one of the longest hitters on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

Currently, I love the way Nelly Korda plays. She makes the most of every advantage she gets and that's how I love to play as well. I haven't met any of them yet since I haven't played at the LPGA since I am an amateur, so hopefully soon!

Q. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Aditi Ashok's efforts gave Indian golf a massive facelift. Have you had any interesting interactions with her or Sharmila Nicollet, who are both from Bengaluru?

I've never played with Aditi or Sharmila, but I did receive a prize from Sharmila when I was 8 or 9 years old. But what Aditi achieved in the Olympics was very inspiring. For the first time, I saw the Indian flag so high up on the leaderboard in either the men's or women's divisions, so that has fuelled my desire to win gold for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Q. Speaking about your long-term aspirations, is qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics one of your key targets?

Definitely yes. We have already charted out a plan on how to get there. I'm planning to play a lot of tournaments to get into the Rolex World Rankings, which counts as the world rankings to qualify for the Olympics. I need to break into the Top 2 ranks among the Indians to book a spot in the Olympics, so that is certainly one of my main goals.

Q. You are one of the talents backed by the Virat Kohli foundation. How much has that helped you in your journey, and have you had any interactions with Kohli?

I met Virat Kohli back in 2019 just before the Indian Sports Honours awards. I spoke to him and it was a very inspiring conversation. My father still tells me about how he also wants to improve 1% everyday, which is also inspiring. Just being associated with the Virat Kohli Foundation gives me a lot of confidence and motivation.

Q. How supportive has your school been in your journey of trying to make it big in the sport while also ensuring you don't compromise on education?

My school has been very supportive, I've been here for the past 6 years. My principal has been very supportive and whenever I have a tournament, it has never been a problem. If my exams clash with a tournament, they re-schedule the exams just for me so that I can take it from wherever I am.

Q. Finally, in terms of your development overall in the pandemic period. How have you made the most use of the last 2 years, and what are some challenges you might face in the tournament?

I don't think there will be roadblocks. I have spoken to Anirban Lahiri, who has played on the Augusta circuit before. He's told me what I need to prepare for and I have started my preparation. There are some aspects which I need to change when I go to the USA because the course is different and it's nothing like I've played in India. That said, I don't think there will be any major challenges or roadblocks.

Also Read Article Continues below

The pandemic situation has been helpful, I've improved many parts of my game. To give you an example, my driving distance has gone from 220 to 260 yards in two years, and I've managed to focus on different parts of my game. I am going to go to the US with a positive and focussed mindset to do India proud.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal