Ian Poulter takes a dig at Rory McIlroy after Netflix's new trailer release

English golfer Ian Poulter has been in the headlines ever since he defected from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf series just before its maiden event in 2022.

Poulter continues to grab attention this year as well as he features in a new Netflix series 'Full Swing' which recently released its trailer. The series will be released in February 2023 and will give fans a look inside the dramatic 2022 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour has been at war with LIV Golf for the entirety of the past season. So, it must have added plenty of spice to the series. It also takes a look at some LIV Golf players including Ian Poulter.

In the one-minute promo of the series, Poulter could be seen throwing a tantrum in the changing room even hurtling a club against the furniture. While his identity was still unclear until he himself owned up to it on social media.

His confession, however, hit a low blow to his Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy. Ian Poulter referred to McIlroy's notorious 'ripped shirt' incident while confessing to be the club-thrower in the trailer.

He said:

"I tried to rip my shirt open but I wasn’t quite strong enough for that. So i tried the next best thing. felt great."

Rory McIlroy had ripped his shirt in anger at the 2021 DP World Tour after a huge collapse. The Northern Irish golfer was looking to challenge for the title, however, a dismal finish resulted in US golfer Collin Morikawa winning by three shots. After the collapse, McIlroy was so upset he refused to speak to the media and was then spotted wearing a ripped golf polo.

Ian Poulter v/s Rory McIlroy

Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy at the 43rd Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Despite being good friends, Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy found themselves on opposing sides after the former's defection from the PGA Tour into the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

McIlroy, who has been very vocal about his displeasure over the entire LIV Golf episode over the last year, said that he felt "betrayed" by Poulter for turning his back on the PGA Tour.

Ian Poulter hit back at his former partner's statement in October claiming that he was still eligible to make the cut for the European team in the upcoming Ryder Cup to be held in Rome.

"A betrayal? We can still qualify for the team as far as I’m aware. Unless we’ve been told we can’t qualify, then I’m still ready to play as much as I possibly can and try and make that team."

Well, certainly an interesting turn of events.

