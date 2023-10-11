Ian Poulter WITB: Exploring the equipment the LIV golfer uses

English golfer Ian Poulter is a legendary figure in the history of golf and, most importantly, in the prestigious Ryder Cup. Let's look at Ian Poulter's specific equipment choices and find out what is in his bag.

Ian Poulter at the LIV Golf Invitational (Image via Getty)

His current driver of choice is the Ping G430 LST; another driver, the Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 S shaft, is a common choice among the players. It is proven to have a good balance after the strike as its elevation is up to 10 degrees. He was previously seen using the Titleist 816H2 hybrid, the TSi2 model in the Aldila Tour Green shaft.

Ian Poulter is usually seen carrying three Titleist Vokey wedges in his bag. These were SM9 models with a 60-degree Vokey WedgeWorks design. The choice of the ball is common among many professionals. The Titleist Pro V1x ball offers a higher trajectory and increased spin.

His putter choice has been changing over the years. After using the Odyssey Stroke Lab 7 model for a longer span, he switched to a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 Prototype in March 2021. This putter also helps in gaining the deviation from the traditional pattern putters.

Last, the irons start with the Titleist T200 4-iron, followed by a Titleist T100 5-iron. It also includes the Titleist 718 AP2 irons from 6-iron down to the pitching wedge. They are mainly chosen, in particular, to gain more control over the strokes.

The list of equipment in Ian Poulter’s Bag

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 S shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (16.5 degrees at 15.75, C2 SureFit setting) with Matrix Ozik TP7HD X shaft

7-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees) with Aldila Synergy shaft

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with Aldila Tour Green Hybrid 85 shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (4), T100 (5), Titleist 718 AP2 (6-PW) all with Project X LZ 7.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Though the former World No. 5 has missed the Masters and PGA Championships, he has been seen practicing with the Majesticks GC. The golfing community will look forward to Ian Poulter's forthcoming tournaments and his quest to return to the top. The latest tournament he was featured in was the LIV Golf Invitational at the Old White Course.