“If you don’t sign it by then, you’re off the team” - Xander Schauffele's Ryder Cup spot was in jeopardy over compensation dispute according to reports

American golfer Xander Schauffele had almost missed a spot in the 2023 Ryder Cup after his constant urges asking for compensation. The Ryder Cup event is a zero-prize money event. Golfers do not receive any money even after winning the tournament. However, Schauffele believes that the players should receive compensation for their hard work.

A report in The Times claimed that he would have missed the biennial tournament last week. His father Stefan Schauffele told The Times that the official asked Xander to leave the team if he didn't want to play at the tournament. Sr. Schauffele said:

“The PGA of America were not willing to even talk to us about (the amendments). It was very late in the schedule right before the team came here (to Rome) to practice because they had moved the deadline and they said, ‘If you don’t sign it by then, you’re off the team’, but they never gave us the contact information of their legal counsel.”

At the 2023 Ryder Cup, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were the centre of attention because they were protesting the tournament's no-pay rule. Cantlay played without a hat on Saturday to express his disapproval of the Ryder Cup no payment rule.

While the American golfers protested for payment, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm said that he would pay to play at the Ryder Cup if needed. Speaking about the tournament, the former World No.1 said:

"This week is a lot of fun, so yeah, I think as long as it's manageable for everybody on the team, as long as everybody on the team can, it's OK everybody, yeah (I would pay to play). It means a lot to us, and I think it would be something that I would be willing to do."

"Ryder Cup represents true sport"- Luke Donald talks about the beauty of the biennial event

The Ryder Cup distinguishes itself from other golf competitions with its no-pay policy. The players are properly wined and dined even if they are not paid in cash.

The organizers are in charge of their lodging and travel costs. The competition is known for the great level of zeal, fervour, and devotion golfers have when playing for their nation.

Luke Donald, the captain of the 2023 winning squad, discussed the biennial tournament after the competition. He claimed that the Ryder Cup epitomizes pure sportsmanship.

"The Ryder Cup represents true sport,” said Luke Donald (via SI)."You saw it with some of the passion at the end there [on Saturday]. It’s a passionate event. It’s about pride. It’s about representing your country. It’s about coming together as a team.

“It’s the purest form of competition we have, and I think because of that, the fans love it. There’s no extrinsic motivation involved. It’s purely, purely sport. That’s what makes it so special," he added.

The European and American teams, in particular, give their players prizes for competing in the Ryder Cup. The PGA of America donates $200,000 to the American players' charitable causes while their captain presents gifts to the European squad.