“If it was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire” – When Rory McIlroy said he would quit if he had to play on LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy was one of the ardent supporters of the PGA Tour amidst its battle with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. He publicly spoke down about the rebel tour and even said that he would retire from golf rather than compete on the Saudi circuit.

The Northern Irish golfer was one of the few players who declined an offer from LIV Golf in 2021. While some of the top golfers in the world - like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Sergio Garcia - joined LIV, he remained faithful to the PGA Tour.

During the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, McIlroy spoke about LIV Golf, saying (via Golf Digest):

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it. Seriously. I’ll be just fine. As long as I get to play golf, I’m happy, although I have quite a bit of apathy to everything at the minute. "

However, McIlroy has shocked fans with his recent reversal of opinion on LIV Golf, acknowledging that he was initially judgemental about the circuit.

Speaking about LIV Golf in an interview with The Overlap in January 2024, McIlory said (via Nuclr Golf):

“I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV Golf at the start, and I think it was a bit of a mistake on my part because I now realise that not everyone is in my position or in Tiger Woods’ position…"

He added:

“I’ve gone through the last two years with this altruistic approach where I’ve looked at the world the way I’ve wanted to see it. Ultimately, you can say what you want and do what you want, but at the end of the day, you’re not going to be able to change peoples’ minds. You’re never going to make them decide based on what you say."

"You can't judge someone for making a decision"- Rory McIlroy supported Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf

Reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm defected from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf in December 2023. It was shocking news for the golf community. However, what was more shocking was Rory McIlroy's support for Rahm's decision to join the Saudi circuit.

The Northern Irish golfer has not appreciated any player who joined LIV in the last two years, but his stance on Rahm was surprising. Last month, in an interview with Sky Sports, the 34-year-old said he would miss competing against Rahm on the PGA Tour.

The four-time Major winner also mentioned that people can't judge others based on the decisions they make in life. McIlroy said (via Mirror Sports):

"I am going to miss competing against him week-in-week-out. He is such a good player, he has so much talent. He is so tenacious, and a great teammate at the Ryder Cup. I have nothing but good things to say about Jon. I respect the hell out of him as a golfer.”

He added:

"He seems like he wants to live his life the right way. He wants to be a good dad, a good husband. You can't judge someone for making a decision that is the best thing for them."

Notably, neither Jon Rahm nor Rory McIlroy played in the 2024 Sentry Tournament, the first PGA Tour event of the season. Rahm is not permitted to compete in the tournament because of his affiliation with LIV Golf, while McIlroy has committed to playing on the DP World Tour.