“Thank you Phil Mickelson. Families fight” – Fans react to Mickelson calling for peace after Rory McIlroy changes stance on LIV Golf 

Fans have come out in support of Phil Mickelson for backing Rory McIlroy after the Irishman stunned the golf community by praising the LIV Golf series.

On Wednesday, McIlroy shared his opinion about Greg Norman's circuit, saying that LIV has "exposed the flaws in the system." However, fans lambasted McIlroy for his comment because he has been a strong opponent of LIV Golf and a staunch PGA Tour supporter.

But six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson backed McIlroy. He said that instead of utilizing the chance to "pile on," people should work "toward a positive future."

Mickelson tweeted:

"This quote and the many others made today by Rory probably weren’t easy to say. Let’s not use this as an opportunity to pile on. Rather, It’s time for me and others to let go of our hostilities and work towards a positive future."

"Rahms’ signing is turning into a bridge to bring both sides together,as evidenced by the many comments today and a month ago about changing the rules for the Ryder Cup so Jon and others can play, so let’s use it as such. Until an agreement is reached it will be business as usual for both sides but hopefully without the needless disdain," he added.

Fans in the comment section appreciated Phil Mickelson for supporting Rory McIlroy. One user commented:

"Thank you Phil. Families fight. And we know you were right all along."

"Totally agree, it’s time to bring everyone together and make sure the majors aren’t watered down. Time to work on the ranking system," commented another fan.

"@PhilMickelson After all that abuse, so unfairly and disgustingly fired at you, this is absolute pure class Phil. Hopefully everything gets healed soon and bridges are mended. I can't wait to meet you in person in Adelaide this year. Brilliant Phil," wrote another fan.

"Great to know there is an adult in the room," another fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions:

"I am sick of money talk" - Rory McIlroy on the dynamic changes in golf

Rory McIlroy recently appeared on the Sky Sports 'Stick to Football' podcast and opened up about his new stance on LIV Golf and also about the dynamic development in golf.

He said that he was 'sick' with money talk in the professional games and wanted to focus on winning more majors.

Mcllroy said (via NUCLR Golf):

"Whenever I dreamed of becoming a professional golfer, it was all about winning trophies and winning Major championships. This happens in all sports, but to me, I’m sick of all the money talk in golf because the fans don’t care about it. They want to watch good golf and watch people compete against each other. The fans don’t care if you’re making this or this guy is on $200,000 a week, it just doesn’t resonate to them."

Rory McIlroy has been focused on his game. He will start his new year with the DP World Tour event. He will miss this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions despite being eligible to compete in the tournament because of his commitment to the European Tour events.