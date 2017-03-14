In Pictures: Gary Player designed, DLF Golf and County Club, venue of the Hero Indian Open 2017

It is the second toughest venue on the European Tour this season only behind Le Golf National, Paris which stages the Open De France.

by Sameer Bahl Images 14 Mar 2017, 16:17 IST

Last week, the Gary Player course at DLF Golf and Country Club hosted an international men’s golf event for the first time. The course posed a challenging test of golf for the field with only 7 players finishing under par after 4 rounds.

The Gary Player Course is an 18-hole, Par-72 course measuring 7654 yards from the Gold tees. This signature design was fully opened in October 2015 and is the second course at the DLF Golf & Country Club.

The course has two large lakes, big land forms, large undulating greens and unique style bunkering amongst its various features. The front nine offers a par-3 with an island green while the closing holes are built around a quarry and a large lake with massive rock formations.

Strategy is the key to successfully negotiating the course, which can play very different depending on the tees you play from. Golfers can choose to play from six different tees – Gold, Black, Blue, White, Red and Yellow. The Gary Player course has successfully hosted the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2015, a Ladies European Tour event, amongst various other corporate golf events.

Widely recognized as the world’s most successful golf course architectural firm, Gary Player Design is renowned for its select and ecological approach to design. DLF took a lead in creating not only an excellent golf facility, but also a township around golf, which has become a model to follow across the country. The course is a scenic parkland design with dramatic landscape enhanced by ambient lighting.

Enjoy these pictures and see what made the layout extremely challenging for some of the top International players: