Indian golf at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, streaming details

India will field three golfers at the Tokyo Olympics, which will feature men’s and women’s events. Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will take to the golf course in the men’s category while Aditi Ashok will be the lone representative in the women’s division.

The golf competition will begin from July 29 for men’s, while women’s will begin from August 4 at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Indian golfers at Tokyo Olympics

- Anirban Lahiri

- Udayan Mane

- Aditi Ashok

Dates of Indian golfers in action at Tokyo Olympics

Men’s (Round 1-4): July 29 – August 1 (4 AM – 12:30 PM)

Women’s: (Round 1-4): August 4-7 (4 AM – 12:30 PM)

What was the qualification process in golf at the Tokyo Olympics?

The qualification for golf in the Tokyo Olympics was based on the world rankings as of June 21, 2021 (men) and June 28, 2021 (women). A total of 60 players qualified in each of the events.

READ: An optimistic projection of how many medals India will win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The top 15 get automatic quotas, with a limit of four golfers per country. The remaining places are awarded to the highest ranked golfers from the non-qualified countries.

When and where to watch golf at Tokyo Olympics Live?

The Tokyo Olympics will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The event will begin at 7:30 am JST (4 am IST). Fans can also watch live streaming of the event on SonyLiv.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 timings and schedule for badminton events

Date and Time: Thu 29 July 7:30 - 16:00

· Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Date and Time: Fri 30 July 7:30 - 16:00

· Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Date and Time: Sat 31 July 7:30 - 16:00

· Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 7:30 - 16:30

· Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4

· Men's Victory Ceremony

READ: How will Japan's climate conditions impact the performances of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 7:30 - 16:00

· Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 7:30 - 16:00

· Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 7:30 - 16:00

· Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 7:30 - 16:30

· Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4

· Women's Victory Ceremony

Edited by Diptanil Roy