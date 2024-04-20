Invited Celebrity Classic leaderboard: Who is leading the PGA tournament?

Round 1 of the 2024 Invited Celebrity Classic concluded on April 19. The PGA Tour Champions and Charles Schwab Cup tournament is being played at the Las Colinas Country Club for a purse of $2.2 million and to raise money for charity.
Thomas Bjørn has the solo lead at 7-under. He carded a bogey-free round with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Jerry Kelly, Paul Broadhurst, Y.E. Yang and Clark Dennis are tied second at 6-under. Six players are tied for sixth at 5-under in the par 71 course.
Despite having a driving accuracy of 53.85%, Bjørn went 88.89% in the greens in regulation and 100% in scrambling.
Arjuna Award recipient Arjun Atwal carded a 2-under for the round to tie for 29th with 2023 Invited Celebrity champion Mark Hensby and 13 others. Hensby was the only player to card in an eagle for the round. He followed that on the third hole with a birdie on the next.
2021 PNC Championship winner John Daly is in last place at 8-over with 10 bogeys, six pars and two birdies.
The field features 78 PGA Tour players and 40 celebrities. PGA Tour players will follow a stroke play format, while the celebrities follow a modified stableford format of scoring.
Former tennis player Mardy Fish leads the celebrity leaderboard with 37 points, while LPGA star Annika Sorenstam follows at 35 points. John Smoltz, Josh Donaldson, Justin Williams and Taylor Twellman are tied for third with 34 points.
Round 2 of the 2024 Invited Celebrity Classic has been suspended because of a projected storm accompanied by lightning in the Greater Dallas area. The Tournament committee has decided to re-format the 54-hole event to a 36-hole tournament due to the storm.
Play is set to resume on April 21 following the announced Round 2 tee times.
