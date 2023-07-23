Is Brian Harman left handed? The British Open leader’s stroke explored

Brian Harman is having a fantastic time as The British Open leader and is just one good round of golf away from lifting the prestigious Claret Jug. If he wins, he will become only the third left-hander to win the prestigious event?

Yes! Harman is a left-handed golfer. Bob Charles, in 1963, and Phil Mickelson, in 2013, are the only two left-handed golfers who previously won the Claret Jug.

Brian Harman at The British Open (via Getty Images)

Brian Harman is paired with second-ranked Cameron Young in The British Open and is scheduled to tee at 9:15 a.m. (ET). He is currently five strokes ahead of Young.

Is a five-shot lead really an advantage for Brian Harman in The British Open?

The 36-year-old American golfer did a good job maintaining a five-shot lead entering the final round at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. But, the big question arises, is he still safe to win the prestigious Claret Jug?

Practically, it is possible that if somebody plays an exceptional game of golf on Sunday and manages to putt an eagle, number of birdies, and no bogeys, then Harman might slip from his top position. But, Harman still has to have an atrocious outing in the Final Round.

There had been only two instances when a golfer has lost The British Open after maintaining a lead of five shots or more, after 54-holes, in the last 50 years; Jean Van de Velde, in 1999, and Macdonald Smith, in 1925.

Brian Harman's five-shot lead is the biggest lead in The British Open since 2014, when Rory McIlroy led the table by six shots, after 54-holes. In the major golf tournament's history, Brooks Koepka maintained the largest lead entering the final round; a seven-shot lead.

According to stats by the Athletics, in the last ten years, 78 percent of golfers have won the tournament after entering with a lead of five shots or more.

In 2023, only Collin Morikawa lost a tournament even after a five or more shots advantage after the third round. He lost the Genesis Open after a disappointing final round and Jon Rahm came out victorious at the event.

Which pairs are left to tee at The British Open on Sunday?

As of writing, a total of 14 pairs are left to tee up in the final round of the British Open. The notable groups include Rory McIlroy and Emiliano Grillo who will tee at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Here are the remaining pairings and their tee times for The British Open:

7:00 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

7:10 a.m. - Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 a.m. - Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

7:30 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque

7:50 a.m. - Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:00 a.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy

8:10 a.m. - Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:25 a.m. - Tom Kim, Thomas Detry

8:35 a.m. - Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:45 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka

8:55 a.m. - Jason Day, Antoine Rozner

9:05 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

9:15 a.m. - Cameron Young, Brian Harman

Note: Time mentioned in Eastern Times*