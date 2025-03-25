Is Charley Hull playing in the 2025 Ford Championship?

Charley Hull is set to tee it up at the 2025 Ford Championship in Chandler, Arizona this week. The tournament will be played at Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass beginning this Thursday, March 27.

Hull played in the Ford Championship last year, which was at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona in 2024. Hull shot an even-par 72 in the first round before withdrawing due to illness.

The English golf star is one of the biggest fan favorites on the LPGA Tour. The Ford Championship's star-studded field also includes Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, A Lim Kim, and Yealimi Noh.

Korda will attempt to defend her title. She won the event last year, which was one of her seven LPGA Tour victories in 2024.

This is the first time in which Whirlwind is hosting an LPGA Tour event. The course has previously hosted qualifiers for Web.com Tour, which is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

Charley Hull aims to capture first LPGA Tour win since 2022

Charley Hull at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Charley Hull will be aiming to capture her first LPGA Tour win in more than two years. Her last LPGA Tour win came in October of 2022 at the Volunteers of America Classic, in which she narrowly defeated Lin Xiyu by a single shot.

Hull has played in two LPGA Tour events in 2025 and is off to a strong start. She finished tied for 19th in her first event of the year at the Founders Cup at Brendenton Country Club in Florida. The tournament was ultimately won by Yealimi Noh by four shots.

Hull then played at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, in which she finished tied for fourth place. Hull finished six shots behind winner Lydia Ko. She entered the final round with a chance to win but struggled, shooting a two-over-par 74.

The Ford Championship will be the 29-year-old's first LPGA Tour event since the HSBC Women's World Championship, which concluded on March 2.

Charley Hull at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Despite not capturing an LPGA Tour win in 2024, Hull had a successful year and even captured a win on the Ladies European Tour. Hull is currently 10th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Hull won the 2024 Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November. She won by three shots over runner-up Nicole Broch Estrup.

Hull registered four top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour in 2024, with her best finish coming at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November. Hull lost to Nelly Korda by three shots. Her other top 10 finishes came at the Hilton Grand Tournament of Champions, the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, and the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

