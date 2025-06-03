Is Charley Hull playing at the 2025 Shoprite LPGA Classic?

English golfer Charley Hull will be skipping the upcoming event, the Shoprite LPGA Classic this week.

Hull was last seen at the U.S Women's Open in Erin Hills last week where she finished in a tie for 12th. The LPGA moves to Galloway in New Jersey for its next event. The 37th edition of ShopRite LPGA Classic will be played at the Seaview Bay Golf Course from June 6 to 8. Swedish golfer Linnea Strom won the tournament last year and is back to defend her title this year.

Trending

Linnea Strom at The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer - Source: Getty

Charley Hull has chosen to skip the upcoming LPGA event, which she last played in 2021. She had finished at the T57th position with a two-under par score, four years ago.

Hull has not disclosed the reason for her absence at the Shoprite LPGA Classic this week.

The tournament, however, is headlined by several top-ranked players such as Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Ayaka Furue and Mao Saigo among others.

The English golfer has also dropped down the Rolex Golf World Rankings after Maja Stark claimed the 2025 U.S Women's Open title. The latter has leaped past several players on the table, including Charley Hull, to reach sixth place.

Charley Hull analyses her game after the 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Charley Hull shared a tie for the 12th place with Hannah Green after shooting a total one-under par score of 287 at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The two-time LPGA winner carded an even-par score in the first round and a one-over par score in round two. She then recovered in the third and fourth rounds after one-under par scores of 71 each.

Charley Hull at the U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Source: Getty

During the post round press conference on Sunday (June 1), Charley Hull walked through her performance over the week, especially the final round. She shared (via LPGA Tour 0:12 onwards):

"I played pretty solid all week. But today I felt like I holed a few more putts. But I actually missed quite a lot of putts as well."

Referring to birdie on the last hole, Hull added:

"I found the greens quite frustrating all week. But I feel like these were very tricky greens... This golf course can really get into your skin."

Charley Hull went on to state about the positive takeaways after the second Major of the season. She revived her game as opposed to her performance at the Chevron Championship, where she failed to make the cut.

Referring to the fast greens of the Erin Hills Golf course, Hull shared her aim to work on faster greens but pointed out that it was quite tough to do so as the courses in England are not as fast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More