Is there a cut at the 2025 RBC Heritage?

The 2025 RBC Heritage is being held from April 17 to 20 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. This PGA Tour signature event will feature 72 players and does not implement a 36-hole cut. This type of event allows all the participants to compete across all four rounds.

Additionally, the RBC Heritage offers a $20 million prize purse, with the winner receiving $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. Meanwhile, this tournament features the top 50 players from the previous season's FedEx Cup standings, the top 10 players in the current FedEx Cup rankings, the top five performers from recent events, and the top 30 players in the official World Golf rankings.

Big names in the 2025 RBC Heritage are defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry. Rory McIlroy, who won the 2025 Masters and completed his career grand slam, is not participating as he is taking a break.

Moreover, the RBC Heritage has been played at Harbour Town Golf Links since its introduction in 1969. Its course was designed by Pete Dye, and is a par-71 layout measuring 7,213 yards. Like every year, the PGA Tour has released its official power rankings for the event. Here's a breakdown of the top contenders based on recent form.

Scottie Scheffler Collin Morikawa Xander Schauffele Ludvig Åberg Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas Corey Conners Shane Lowry Russell Henley Sungjae Im Jordan Spieth Tommy Fleetwood Sepp Straka J.T. Poston Brian Harman

Harbour Town Golf Links, known for its tight fairways, small greens, and coastal wind conditions, is all set to host the 2025 RBC Heritage event.

Tee times for the first round of the RBC Heritage explored

RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Here's the breakdown of the tee times of the first round at the RBC Heritage.

8:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Nick Taylor

Bud Cauley

8:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Brian Campbell

Sami Valimaki

8:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Matt Kuchar

Sam Stevens

8:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Max Homa

Denny McCarthy

8:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Sam Burns

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Taylor Pendrith

Adam Hadwin

9:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Sepp Straka

Davis Thompson

9:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Keegan Bradley

Akshay Bhatia

9:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Scott

9:35 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Matt Fitzpatrick

Eric Cole

9:45 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Si Woo Kim

Patrick Cantlay

9:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

10:05 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Sungjae Im

Tommy Fleetwood

10:15 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler

10:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Corey Conners

Justin Thomas

10:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Shane Lowry

Jordan Spieth

10:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Lucas Glover

J.J. Spaun

11:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Daniel Berger

Gary Woodland

11:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Karl Vilips

Rickie Fowler

11:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Harris English

Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Patrick Rodgers

Ryo Hisatsune

11:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Mackenzie Hughes

Ryan Gerard

11:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

12:05 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Wyndham Clark

Will Zalatoris

12:15 PM EDT (Hole 1):

J.T. Poston

Robert MacIntyre

12:25 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Jason Day

Tony Finau

12:35 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Chris Kirk

Cameron Young

12:45 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

12:55 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Cam Davis

Max Greyserman

1:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Brian Harman

Byeong Hun An

1:20 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Austin Eckroat

Billy Horschel

1:30 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Ludvig Åberg

Xander Schauffele

1:40 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

1:50 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

2:00 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Michael Kim

Andrew Novak

2:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

Joe Highsmith

Maverick McNealy

