Is there a cut at the 2025 RBC Heritage?

By Rinal Chavda
Modified Apr 17, 2025 19:58 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - First Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: RBC Heritage - First Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 RBC Heritage is being held from April 17 to 20 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. This PGA Tour signature event will feature 72 players and does not implement a 36-hole cut. This type of event allows all the participants to compete across all four rounds.

Additionally, the RBC Heritage offers a $20 million prize purse, with the winner receiving $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. Meanwhile, this tournament features the top 50 players from the previous season's FedEx Cup standings, the top 10 players in the current FedEx Cup rankings, the top five performers from recent events, and the top 30 players in the official World Golf rankings.

Big names in the 2025 RBC Heritage are defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry. Rory McIlroy, who won the 2025 Masters and completed his career grand slam, is not participating as he is taking a break.

Moreover, the RBC Heritage has been played at Harbour Town Golf Links since its introduction in 1969. Its course was designed by Pete Dye, and is a par-71 layout measuring 7,213 yards. Like every year, the PGA Tour has released its official power rankings for the event. Here's a breakdown of the top contenders based on recent form.

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Collin Morikawa
  3. Xander Schauffele
  4. Ludvig Åberg
  5. Patrick Cantlay
  6. Justin Thomas
  7. Corey Conners
  8. Shane Lowry
  9. Russell Henley
  10. Sungjae Im
  11. Jordan Spieth
  12. Tommy Fleetwood
  13. Sepp Straka
  14. J.T. Poston
  15. Brian Harman
Harbour Town Golf Links, known for its tight fairways, small greens, and coastal wind conditions, is all set to host the 2025 RBC Heritage event.

Tee times for the first round of the RBC Heritage explored

RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Here's the breakdown of the tee times of the first round at the RBC Heritage.

8:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Nick Taylor
  • Bud Cauley

8:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Brian Campbell
  • Sami Valimaki

8:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Matt Kuchar
  • Sam Stevens

8:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Max Homa
  • Denny McCarthy

8:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Sam Burns
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Adam Hadwin

9:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Sepp Straka
  • Davis Thompson

9:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Akshay Bhatia

9:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Adam Scott

9:35 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Eric Cole

9:45 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Si Woo Kim
  • Patrick Cantlay

9:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Russell Henley
  • Tom Hoge
10:05 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Sungjae Im
  • Tommy Fleetwood

10:15 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Viktor Hovland
  • Scottie Scheffler

10:25 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Corey Conners
  • Justin Thomas

10:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Shane Lowry
  • Jordan Spieth

10:50 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Lucas Glover
  • J.J. Spaun

11:00 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Daniel Berger
  • Gary Woodland

11:10 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Karl Vilips
  • Rickie Fowler

11:20 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Harris English
  • Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Ryo Hisatsune

11:40 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Ryan Gerard

11:55 AM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Thomas Detry
  • Nick Dunlap

12:05 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Wyndham Clark
  • Will Zalatoris
12:15 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • J.T. Poston
  • Robert MacIntyre

12:25 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Jason Day
  • Tony Finau

12:35 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Chris Kirk
  • Cameron Young

12:45 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Aaron Rai
  • Stephan Jaeger

12:55 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Cam Davis
  • Max Greyserman

1:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Brian Harman
  • Byeong Hun An

1:20 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Austin Eckroat
  • Billy Horschel

1:30 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Xander Schauffele

1:40 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Sahith Theegala

1:50 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Min Woo Lee
  • Justin Rose

2:00 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Michael Kim
  • Andrew Novak

2:10 PM EDT (Hole 1):

  • Joe Highsmith
  • Maverick McNealy
Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

