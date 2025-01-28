Is there a cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2025?

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the next big event on the PGA Tour. After the conclusion of the Farmers Insurance Open won by Harry English, all eyes are now on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am which will be held between January 30 and February 2nd at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course
The tournament will also feature some of the best names in the sport of golf, but the one question before the tournament begins is whether the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has a cut. The answer to this question is no. In this tournament, all 81 players on the field will compete till Round 4. It's also worth noting the event is one of the five no-cut events on the PGA Tour.
This ensures there will be more competition and fans will see their favorite golfers compete till the end. Another reason why the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am is interesting is because it will also feature World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who will be returning for the first time since suffering an injury to his hand.
It will be interesting to see Scheffler rub his shoulders with other 80 golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and after four rounds, who becomes champion. Last year, this competition was won by Wyndham Clark, as Ludvig Aberg finished runner-up.
A look at the full field for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Here is a look at the full field for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
- Maverick McNealy
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Patrick Rodgers
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Seamus Power
- Ben Griffin
- Kevin Yu
- Tom Kim
- Nick Taylor
- Sam Stevens
- J.J. Spaun
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Lower
- Lee Hodges
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Lucas Glover
- Justin Rose
- Mark Hubbard
- Jake Knapp
- Min Woo Lee
- Beau Hossler
- Taylor Moore
- Erik van Rooyen
- Doug Ghim
- Brendon Todd
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Keith Mitchell
- Rickie Fowler
- Harry Hall
- Jordan Spieth
- Gary Woodland
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am's 81 golfers will compete for the winner's prize money of $3.6 million, the largest share from a total purse of $20 million.