Is there a cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2025?

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the next big event on the PGA Tour. After the conclusion of the Farmers Insurance Open won by Harry English, all eyes are now on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am which will be held between January 30 and February 2nd at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course

The tournament will also feature some of the best names in the sport of golf, but the one question before the tournament begins is whether the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has a cut. The answer to this question is no. In this tournament, all 81 players on the field will compete till Round 4. It's also worth noting the event is one of the five no-cut events on the PGA Tour.

This ensures there will be more competition and fans will see their favorite golfers compete till the end. Another reason why the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am is interesting is because it will also feature World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who will be returning for the first time since suffering an injury to his hand.

It will be interesting to see Scheffler rub his shoulders with other 80 golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and after four rounds, who becomes champion. Last year, this competition was won by Wyndham Clark, as Ludvig Aberg finished runner-up.

A look at the full field for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Here is a look at the full field for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Maverick McNealy

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Kevin Yu

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

Sam Stevens

J.J. Spaun

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Lee Hodges

Rasmus Højgaard

Lucas Glover

Justin Rose

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Andrew Novak

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Brendon Todd

Jhonattan Vegas

Keith Mitchell

Rickie Fowler

Harry Hall

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am's 81 golfers will compete for the winner's prize money of $3.6 million, the largest share from a total purse of $20 million.

