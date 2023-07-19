Is Dustin Johnson going to participate in the Open Championship 2023?

LIV golfer Dustin Johnson is set to participate in the Open Championship that commences on July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. This will be his 14th consecutive appearance at the oldest major tournament.

The 39-year-old golfer qualified through two of the eligibility criteria. First, he finished in the top 10 in last year's edition of the event (he finished T6) and second, he is among the last five years' Masters Champion (he won the 2020 edition).

Dustin Johnson is paired with American professional golfer Sahith Theegala and the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Emiliano Grillo. The pair will tee up at 8:26 am (ET).

Dustin Johnson during a practice round at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

What are the odds of Dustin Johnson winning the Open Championship 2023?

Former World no. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson has won two majors in his career, the US Open in 2016 and the Masters in 2020. However, at the oldest major tournament, he has had several top-10 finishes but that could not be turned into a win until now.

In 13 appearances so far, he has missed the cut only twice, whereas, he has finished in the top 10 in five instances. He even finished tied runner-up with Phil Mickelson in the 2011 edition when they lost to Darren Clarke by a margin of three strokes.

However, speaking of the Open Championship 2023, Dustin Johnson stands on the 13th rank in the odds list. The list is headed by 2014 champion Rory McIlroy. He is followed by world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

As per Caesars Sportsbook, here are the odds of golfers at the upcoming fourth and final major of the season:

Rory McIlroy - +525

Scottie Scheffler - +750

Jon Rahm - +1200

Rickie Fowler - +1200

Tommy Fleetwood - +1500

Viktor Hovland - +1500

Cameron Smith - +1500

Brooks Koepka - +1800

Xander Schauffele - +2500

Tyrrell Hatton - +2500

Collin Morikawa - +2800

Shane Lowry - +3000

Dustin Johnson - +3000

Jordan Spieth - +3000

Patrick Cantlay - +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick - +3500

Tom Kim - +4000

Justin Rose - +4500

Cameron Young - +4500

Tony Finau - +5000

Adam Scott - +5000

Bryson DeChambeau - +5000

Max Homa - +5000

Wyndham Clark - +5000

Justin Thomas - +5500

Min Woo Lee - +5500

Hideki Matsuyama - +6500

Jason Day - +6500

Robert ManIntyre - +6600

Taylor Gooch - +7000

Sam Burns - +7000

Sungjae Im - +8000

Patrick Reed - +8500

Denny McCarthy - +8500

Keegan Bradley - +8500

Corey Conners - +8500

Ryan Fox - +9000

Louis Oosthuizen - +9000

Padraig Harrington - +10000

Sepp Straka - +10000

Branden Grace - +10000

Russell Henley - +10000

Sahith Theegala - +125000

Joaquin Niemann - +12500

Phil Mickelson - +12500

Victor Perez - +15000

Paul Casey - +15000

Antoine Rozner - +15000

Harris English - +15000

Si-woo Kim - +15000

