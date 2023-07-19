Is Dustin Johnson going to participate in the Open Championship 2023?

LIV golfer Dustin Johnson is set to participate in the Open Championship that commences on July 20 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. This will be his 14th consecutive appearance at the oldest major tournament.
The 39-year-old golfer qualified through two of the eligibility criteria. First, he finished in the top 10 in last year's edition of the event (he finished T6) and second, he is among the last five years' Masters Champion (he won the 2020 edition).
Dustin Johnson is paired with American professional golfer Sahith Theegala and the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Emiliano Grillo. The pair will tee up at 8:26 am (ET).
What are the odds of Dustin Johnson winning the Open Championship 2023?
Former World no. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson has won two majors in his career, the US Open in 2016 and the Masters in 2020. However, at the oldest major tournament, he has had several top-10 finishes but that could not be turned into a win until now.
In 13 appearances so far, he has missed the cut only twice, whereas, he has finished in the top 10 in five instances. He even finished tied runner-up with Phil Mickelson in the 2011 edition when they lost to Darren Clarke by a margin of three strokes.
However, speaking of the Open Championship 2023, Dustin Johnson stands on the 13th rank in the odds list. The list is headed by 2014 champion Rory McIlroy. He is followed by world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
As per Caesars Sportsbook, here are the odds of golfers at the upcoming fourth and final major of the season:
- Rory McIlroy - +525
- Scottie Scheffler - +750
- Jon Rahm - +1200
- Rickie Fowler - +1200
- Tommy Fleetwood - +1500
- Viktor Hovland - +1500
- Cameron Smith - +1500
- Brooks Koepka - +1800
- Xander Schauffele - +2500
- Tyrrell Hatton - +2500
- Collin Morikawa - +2800
- Shane Lowry - +3000
- Dustin Johnson - +3000
- Jordan Spieth - +3000
- Patrick Cantlay - +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick - +3500
- Tom Kim - +4000
- Justin Rose - +4500
- Cameron Young - +4500
- Tony Finau - +5000
- Adam Scott - +5000
- Bryson DeChambeau - +5000
- Max Homa - +5000
- Wyndham Clark - +5000
- Justin Thomas - +5500
- Min Woo Lee - +5500
- Hideki Matsuyama - +6500
- Jason Day - +6500
- Robert ManIntyre - +6600
- Taylor Gooch - +7000
- Sam Burns - +7000
- Sungjae Im - +8000
- Patrick Reed - +8500
- Denny McCarthy - +8500
- Keegan Bradley - +8500
- Corey Conners - +8500
- Ryan Fox - +9000
- Louis Oosthuizen - +9000
- Padraig Harrington - +10000
- Sepp Straka - +10000
- Branden Grace - +10000
- Russell Henley - +10000
- Sahith Theegala - +125000
- Joaquin Niemann - +12500
- Phil Mickelson - +12500
- Victor Perez - +15000
- Paul Casey - +15000
- Antoine Rozner - +15000
- Harris English - +15000
- Si-woo Kim - +15000
Click here to see more details of the 151st edition of the Open Championship 2023.