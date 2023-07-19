Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the golfer tee off at the 151st Open Championship?

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy will join the star-studded field of the 2023 Open Championship, schedule to take place from July 20 to July 23.

He will pair up with current World No.3 Jon Rahm and English golfer Justin Rose for the opening round of the tournament. The group will tee off for the inaugural round at 9:59 am ET.

The Major tournament will begin at 1:35 a.m. ET, which is early morning in the UK, with Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, and Branden Grace taking the first shot of the day.

Russell Henley will take the field with Jazz Janewattannond and Graeme Robertson at 1:46 a.m. ET, eleven minutes later. Patrick Cantlay will tee off with Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama in the first round at 4:36 a.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy is the top favourite bet for this week. He has the best chance to win the Claret Jug. McIlroy will enter the field with more confidence after winning the Scottish Open last week.

151st Open Championship Round 1 tee times

Here are the round 1 tee times of the 2023 Open Championship:

1:35 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace

1:46 a.m. — Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson

1:57 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An

2:08 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire

2:19 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata

2:30 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

2:41 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters

2:52 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht

3:03 a.m. — Stewart Cink, J.T. Poston, Trey Mullinax

3:14 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam

3:25 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

3:36 a.m. — Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

3:47 a.m. — Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

4:03 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:14 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

4:25 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa

4:36 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

4:47 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

4:58 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

5:09 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

5:20 a.m. — Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

5:31 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori

5:42 a.m. — Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron

5:53 a.m. — Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen

6:04 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland

6:15 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter

6:36 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

6:47 a.m. — Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

6:58 a.m. — Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim

7:09 a.m. — Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

7:20 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

7:31 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

7:42 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe

7:53 a.m. — Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

8:04 a.m. — Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

8:15 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

8:26 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

8:37 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

8:48 a.m. — Brian Harman, Thirston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

9:04 a.m. — John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

9:15 a.m. — David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

9:26 a.m. — Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima

9:37 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

9:48 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

9:59 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

10:32 a.m. — Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Canizares

10:43 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor Mckinney

10:54 a.m. — Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

11:05 a.m. — Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart

11:16 a.m. — Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

*All time ET