WATCH: Rory McIlroy’s daughter Poppy melts hearts as she waits to give Tommy Fleetwood a hug 

Rory McIlroy won the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, July 16, at the Renaissance Club. The World No. 3 golfer's family was alongside him, cheering him on as he lifted the trophy. McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy greeted him after he exited the golf course.

Erica Stoll was quick to congratulate McIlroy for his fantastic win, but his daughter had something different in mind. She wanted to hug another of her favorite golfers instead- Tommy Fleetwood.

Poppy was waiting eagerly for Tommy Fleetwood, as McIlroy had to settle for a hug with his wife.

Rory McIlroy takes much needed win at 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy won his first PGA Tour title of the year, and second of the 2023 season, at the Scottish Open. The conditions going into the last round were less than ideal, as windy conditions caused the tee time to be moved up. Yet, McIlroy delivered a solid performance to seal the deal at the Scottish Open.

Speaking about his performance, he said:

"I don’t feel like I need to prove anything in my career but it’s satisfying to know that for me that I can still do it. It’s nice to have the validation. It’s great racking up top fives, top 10s, but it’s much nicer heading away with a trophy on Sunday afternoon. It’s a great shot of confidence."

Rory McIlroy held off home favorite Robert MacIntyre to take victory by one shot. Scottie Scheffler, David Lingmerth, and An Byeong-hun took joint third place. McIlroy now heads on to the Open Championship, where he will be hoping to win his first major in almost a decade. Looking forward to the upcoming major, he said:

"Hit some amazing shots down the stretch. I was able to finish it off with a really nice putt. Feels incredible. Its been a long six months since I won in Dubai... Hopefully, this win sort of breaks the seal for me going into the next week as well."