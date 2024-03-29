Is there going to be a cut at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open? Tournament’s format explored

The Texas Children's Houston Open resumes this Friday, March 29, when the second round will be played at the Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course. The event is currently led by Tony Finau followed by Taylor Moore, with a score of 7 under at the time of writing.

The field of the Houston Open is 144 players, so it will have a cut that will leave approximately the top 60 players in the field for the weekend rounds. At the time of writing, the cut line is projected at even par and 68 players are making it, with the round still to be completed.

The Houston Open has traditionally drawn the cut line at even par or over par scores (when played at Memorial Park). From 2020 to date, the cut has been exceeded with scores of 3 over (2020), 1 over (2021), and even par (2022).

After the first round of this year's Houston Open, 68 players would be over the cut if it remains as projected. However, 14 players currently have a score of even par and another 23 have a score of 1 over, so nothing is decided yet.

How are the top favorites doing at the Texas Children's Houston Open?

The main favorite to win the event, Scottie Scheffler, started well with a first round score of 5 under 70 which placed him T3. He also achieved his 28th consecutive round under par, a new PGA Tour record.

Defending champion Tony Finau finished the first round with a score of 1 under, five strokes behind the leaders. Finau improved during the second round, with a score of 3 under through 12th.

Sahith Theegala played on Thursday for a score of even par and maintained the same score through the 12th hole in the second round. Wyndham Clark also finished even par in the first round but carries a score of 3 under through 12th in the second round.

Jason Day finished the first 18 holes with a score of 2 over and during the first 12 holes of the second day, he was only able to improve to 1 over. The Australian could miss the cut with his current score.