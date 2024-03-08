Joel Dahmen is not playing in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational as his name does not appear on the 69-player field list.

However, Dahmen is listed among the full field of players for The Puerto Rico Open tournament, which includes 128 participants. It started on March 7 and continues till March 11.

In Round 1 of the Puerto Rico Open Tournament 2024 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club, Dahmen started off even par (E) for the first six holes. On the back nine, he made a birdie on hole 15 to go 1-under par and followed it up with another birdie on hole 16. Overall, he ended the day with an even-par score and in a tie for 89th place.

The first round of the event was heavily disrupted by rain and play was delayed for hours before being suspended altogether. The remainder of the round will be completed on Day 2.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, meanwhile, will hold its second round on Friday (March 8). It is known for its challenging course, with narrow fairways and deep rough, requiring precision off the tee. The tournament attracts a stacked field of PGA Tour stars, such as Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas.

The tournament is expected to become even more challenging as the weekend approaches, with wind becoming a significant factor. This could make an even-par score highly competitive.

A closer look at Joel Dahmen's life

Joel Dahmen's inspiring journey from high school champion to PGA Tour triumphs showcases his unwavering dedication and resilience. After overcoming testicular cancer in 2011, he made a remarkable recovery and returned to the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada that same season.

In 2014, Dahmen's exceptional talent propelled him to become the Order of Merit Leader and Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year, solidifying his rising star status. An avid reader, he is often seen with a selection of cherished books during his travels, demonstrating a multifaceted passion for knowledge.

Notably, Dahmen's superstition of never marking his ball with a quarter sets him apart in the world of golf, showcasing the idiosyncrasies that fuel his game. Off the course, he remains a loyal supporter of his hometown teams, the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL and the Seattle Mariners in the MLB.

Joel Dahmen's infectious energy in the game stems from his personal motto, "Have a lot of fun all the time". His mother, Jolyn, is a former high school basketball player and he is married to his wife, Lona, who gave birth to their first child, Riggs William Dahmen, in January 2023.

Additionally, the Washington native's shared living experience with PGA TOUR member Nick Taylor during his time in Seattle further solidifies his ties to the golfing community and commitment to the sport.

Dahmen's journey in golf was further highlighted when he appeared in the second season of the sports documentary series "Full Swing," which premiered on Netflix on February 15, 2023.