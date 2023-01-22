Is Jon Rahm having his best PGA Tour season?

Jon Rahm tied up with PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson after the third day at the American Express. The current world No. 4 is headed for his second win of the new year.

He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week, and this week he is having a neck-to-neck competition with Thompson at the PGA West golf course. Rahm is undoubtedly having the best PGA Tour season since 2017.

With his exceptionally amazing performances, he has surpassed Tiger Woods' personal best 10-round stretch on the PGA Tour. In fact, he broke the all-time PGA Tour 10-round stretch record, the lowest since 1983, according to ESPN.

Rahm is having a good time at the American Express, where he shares the lead with Davis Thompson. Speaking about his performance after the third round, Jon Rahm said:

“Nothing but positive. Ball-striking felt amazing. Hit a lot of great shots out there off the tee. Giving myself a lot of opportunities with the irons. Took advantage of quite a few of them. So very confident going into tomorrow and knowing that I’m going to have to shoot another low score if I want to have a chance to win.”

Having turned professional in 2016, Jon Rahm has won 19 professional events so far. The former world No. 1 has also won a major tournament. He has won eight PGA Tour events and nine European Tour events in his career.

The Spaniard had a great start to 2023. He qualified to compete in the Tournament of Champions after winning the Mexican Open in May 2022. It was his seventh PGA Tour victory.

A look at the PGA Tour career of Jon Rahm

After turning pro in 2016, Jon Rahm earned his PGA Tour card for the 2017 season. He made his debut on the tour with a maiden victory at the Farmers Insurance Open with an impressive 60-foot eagle putt on the last hole.

With his victory, he jumped into the top 50 of the world rankings and earned an invitation to join the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, The Players Championship, and World Golf Championship.

Rahm became a household name in the golf world after he made a resounding debut at the World Golf Championship, where he finished two strokes behind the winner, Dustin Johnson.

Rahm dominated the field at the WGC and took over the top PGA Tour golfers, including Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, and Kevin Chappell.

The Arizona State University alum also played at the 2017 Masters and finished in 27th place, then went on to finish fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship. Rahm ended his debut year on the PGA Tour by finishing within the top 10 in the world rankings.

He started the calendar year 2018 with a second-place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Dustin Johnson clinched the trophy that year.

However, a month later, Rahm won his second PGA Tour event after defeating Andrew Landry in a sudden-death match at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Jon Rahm won his first major in 2021 and was awarded the PGA Tour player of the year for his performances during the 2020–21 season.

Poll : 0 votes