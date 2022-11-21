How much is Jon Rahm worth? Exploring the golfer’s net worth and career earnings in 2022

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is widely considered to be one of the best players in the circuit. In 2021, he became the first Spaniard to win the US Open. He has won the DP World Tour Championships thrice. His most recent win came this week in Dubai at the Earth Course. Rahm was also World No. 1 for a while this year.

It's estimated that Rahm has a net worth of almost $13 million in 2022. Having such a phenomenal legacy right from his amateur days, he has been associated with huge brands. Currently, he is sponsored by Callaway, TravisMathew, Blue Yonder, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz and Silverleaf Club. He initially endorsed TaylorMade but made a switch to Callaway last year.

Rahm won a whopping $3 million for winning the 2022 DP World Tour Championship. That propelled him into the list of ten most earning players in the circuit. His career earnings are a little over $24 million.

Jon Rahm won 2022 DP World Tour Championship

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour Championship - Day Four (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship for the third time. He clinched his third victory this week at the Earth Course, Jumeirah Estate, in Dubai, edging past Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren.

The Spaniard's performance at the season-ending event for the European circuit was an average of 67.66, making him the top player on the course over the weekend. Rahm played a round of 70 in the first round and finished with a score of 66-65-67 to win.

Despite winning some big tournaments this year, Rahm was still criticised by many for going through a down time. He responded by saying that his wins in Spain, Mexico and the UAE were more than enough. Rahm hopes that with his win at the DP World Tour Championship, the criticism will stop. He said:

"Hopefully, people can stop telling me it was a bad year. Three wins worldwide, three wins in three different continents ... it wasn’t a major championship, but it’s still a really, really good season."

Outside the golf course, Jon Rahm had many personal achievements this year, as he and ihs wife Kelley welcomed their second son Eneko.

"I had a second boy this year, a lot of changes at home—it also helps. I got a lot of videos from my kids back home laughing and doing things."

He also said that he beat some amazing players at the DP World Tour Championship and criticised the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). Rahm said:

"I beat amazing players today. I don’t know if I can add any more to what I said. Maybe I was too far back, I don’t know. I’ve gone second, first, fourth, first—and I have not changed my world ranking. I don’t know if that explains what I meant the other day, but it should."

He also added that the DP World Tour Championship not earning the same points as RSM Classic on the PGA Tour in the OWGR is a 'joke'. Rahm said:

"I feel like it gets to a point where your play should start to be rewarded. I understand why they made the changes, they made it where it would be a perfect system if every single field is 150. I’ll say one more time, we don’t get the same points for our win here, here it’s a bit of a joke."

Jon Rahm has had an excellent year and will look to continue that run.

