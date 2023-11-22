Is Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf? Current status and rumors explored

World No. 3 Jon Rahm is reportedly in the advanced stage of negotiations with LIV Golf to make a switch to the controversial league.

According to several reports, while he is in talks with the league, nothing is finalized yet. However, he is much closer to making a move than he was before.

On Wednesday, November 22, Flushing It, a prominent golf news tracking social media account, provided an update on the situation on X (formerly Twitter). The update stated that Rahm was "in late-stage talks" to join the PIF-sponsored league, and his concern is not financial but the current format of the league.

Flushing It added that modifying the existing format was not going to be easy, as it would require the approval of all 12 teams' captains.

This is not the first time Jon Rahm's name has surfaced as a potential player to join the Saudi-backed circuit. Since the inception of LIV, he has regularly been linked with a move, but has denied the claims. However, unlike Rory McIlroy, he has always been less critical of it.

Rahm has previously credited the breakaway league for forcing the PGA Tour to make major overhauls, including raising the purse size. Earlier in June this year, when the PGA Tour announced a shock merger with LIV to form a new entity, he criticized the Tour for hiding it from the players.

"Two minutes before the announcement came out, someone from the PGA Tour contacted me and told me everything," he said.

"I thought it was a joke. And this is what they should have done from the beginning. Instead, they generated division, then decided to come together again."

The rumors of Rahm joining LIV Golf intensified last month when he withdrew from Tiger Woods and McIlroy’s TGL after being one of the first signings the previous year. He is also not participating in the Hero World Challenge hosted by Woods.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has maintained positive relations with players from LIV, including Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson. Interestingly, Tim Mickelson, Phil's brother and caddie, was Rahm’s coach in college.

If the deal between Rahm and LIV Golf is finalized, there is a possibility of him joining Fireballs GC, an all-Spanish franchise currently led by Garcia. One spot is vacant following Carlos Ortiz’s expected switch to Torque GC, and Rahm could fill it as a co-owner and co-captain.

Another possibility is that he may be assigned an all-new team, as several more players are in talks with the league.

How many titles did Jon Rahm win in the 2022-23 season?

Jon Rahm secured four titles in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season.

His first victory came at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he shot a final-round 63 to surpass Collin Morikawa by two strokes. A couple of weeks later, he won the American Express tournament, defeating Davis Thompson by a single shot.

Jon Rahm's third win came at the Genesis Invitational, where he overcame Max Homa by two strokes. His most significant victory occurred in April when he outperformed Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four strokes to clinch the Masters Tournament. It marked the second Major victory of his career.

Jon Rahm was also a crucial part of the European Ryder Cup squad that triumphed over the US by a score of 16.5-11.5 in Rome. He remained undefeated with an overall score of 2–0–2.