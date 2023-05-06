Is Jon Rahm a Phoenix Suns fan? Masters champion surprises spectators at the Suns-Nuggets game

Professional golfer Jon Rahm, who won the 2021 Masters tournament, surprised fans at the Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets game on May 5, 2023.

The Spanish golfer, currently ranked third in the world, was spotted courtside wearing a Phoenix Suns jersey, leading to speculation about him being a fan of the team.

In this article, we'll explore the question of whether Jon Rahm is a Phoenix Suns fan, and what his appearance at the game means.

There is no clear indication that Jon Rahm is a Phoenix Suns fan, as he has never spoken publicly about his basketball allegiances. However, Rahm has lived in Arizona for several years, having attended Arizona State University in Tempe.

During his time in Arizona, Rahm played on the university's golf team, earning several accolades and awards. Given his connection to the state of Arizona, it is possible that Rahm has developed an affinity for the Phoenix Suns and other Arizona-based sports teams.

Jon Rahm's appearance at the Suns-Nuggets game

Regardless of his fandom, Jon Rahm's appearance at the Suns-Nuggets game on May 5, 2023, was a surprise to many fans. The golfer was seen wearing a purple Phoenix Suns jersey with the number 3 on it, which happens to be the same number he wears on his golf shirts.

Rahm was also seen taking photos with fans and enjoying the game from his courtside seat. His appearance at the game was not the only surprise of the night, as LPGA golfer Danielle Kang threw out the first pitch at the San Francisco Giants game on the same night.

While Rahm is a professional golfer and not a basketball player, his appearance at the game shows that he enjoys that sport. It also shows that athletes from different sports can be fans of each other, and can come together to support each other's teams.

The fact that Rahm attended the game wearing a Suns jersey also underscores the importance of team loyalty in sports. While athletes may compete against each other in their respective sports, they often share a sense of camaraderie and support their fellow athletes.

