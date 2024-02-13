Is Justin Thomas playing in the 2024 Genesis Invitational this weekend? All you need to know about the golfer's availability

Justin Thomas will tee it up at the 2024 Genesis Invitaional at the famous Riveria Country Club. This star-studded field will be the focal point of the golfing world this week and can expect fireworks.

Poised to make a run at the title this year, Justin Thomas appears to be firing on all cylinders as of late, coming off his sixth-straight top 12 finish, and the struggles from last season seem to be dicipating. Thomas enters the Geneisis Invitational as the 19th ranked golfer in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

This will be Thomas' seventh appearance at the Genesis Invitational. His best finish came in 2019 as a runner up. Thomas also has four top 20 finishes out of his six tournaments played at the Riviera Country Club. Look for Thomas to surge up the leaderboard and keep his hot streak rolling.

Proving that excellent performances are possible, Justin Thomas fired off a 7-under 64 in the second round of the Genesis Invitational back in 2022. Although he came up a bit short with a T20 finish in 2022, he has shown signs that he can go low at the Riv. Additionally, as a 15-time PGA TOUR champion, Thomas knows how to win and compete at the highest level among the top athletes in the world.

Which players will join Justin Thomas at the Genesis Invitational 2024?

Justin Thomas will be accompanied by 71 other players this week at the Riviera Country Club, and it is safe to say that this is one of the strongest fields golf fans will witness this year.

Nine of the top 10 ranked players in the world will be teeing it up this week, including the likes of past tournament winners Max Homa and Adam Scott (2020 & 2005). Golf fans will also get a taste of the new generation of fantastic golfers, such as Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, Nick Dunlap, and Nicolai Hojgaard.

The tournament host, Tiger Woods, announced earlier this week that he would be making a return to competition, and golf fans around the world rejoiced as this has been a moment the golf world has been waiting for. This will mark Tiger's debut of the 2024 PGA TOUR season.

The Genesis Invitational has always been known to have that past champion flare to it, and this year is no different. Fifteen past major champions will be teeing it up this weekend for a shot at the $20 million purse, with $4 million going to the winner, as well as an impressive 700 PGA TOUR FedEx Cup points. With a field compromised of 41 out of the top 50 players in the world and 28 out of the top 30 players in the 2022-2023 FedEx Cup standings, there are bound to be highlights all over the links this weekend.