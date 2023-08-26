Is Keegan Bradley still married? Exploring the golfer’s relationship status

Keegan Bradley's journey in the golfing world has been marked by his steady performance and remarkable achievements, notably as a two-time major champion with victories at the 2011 PGA Championship and the 2014 US Open. Beyond his golfing career, Bradley's personal life, especially his enduring marriage, has garnered attention and admiration.

Since his breakthrough victory at the 2011 PGA Championship, Keegan Bradley has continued to be a consistent presence on the PGA Tour. While he hasn't clinched another tournament win, his ability to consistently finish in the top 10 in 35 events, post-2014, showcases his prowess and competitiveness among the world's elite golfers.

At the heart of Keegan Bradley's success lies a heartwarming love story with his childhood sweetheart, Jillian Stacey. The couple's journey from childhood friends to life partners is a narrative that resonates with many. Born on October 29, 1987, Jillian shares a deep connection with Bradley's hometown of Woodstock, Vermont. Their reunion in 2012 marked the beginning of a romantic chapter that would see them grow as individuals and as a couple.

Their relationship took a significant turn in December 2016 when they exchanged vows at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida. Their wedding was a beautiful blend of history and love, with antique artifacts creating an ambiance that reflected their journey together.

Following their wedding, the couple embarked on a romantic 14-day honeymoon in Italy, celebrating the start of their married life. Their joy multiplied with the news of their first child's impending arrival. On November 13, 2017, Logan James Bradley was born, becoming a source of immeasurable happiness for Keegan and Jillian.

From childhood friends to lifelong partners, Keegan Bradley and Jillian Stacey's enduring love story

Jillian Stacey's unwavering support and presence have been evident throughout Keegan Bradley's golfing journey. Even as Keegan pursued his professional career on the course, Jillian's role as a mother and partner remained paramount. Her active presence at golf events, applauding Keegan Bradeley's achievements, has warmed the hearts of many.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Jillian also brings her passion for sports and philanthropy to their partnership. She studied at the University of St. Francis, and her dedication to charitable causes has further solidified their shared values.

Keegan Bradley and Jillian Stacey at the PGA Tour (Image via BMW Group)

The couple's deep bond extends beyond the public eye, as they value their personal life and outdoor adventures. Both Keegan and Jillian frequently share glimpses of their life's adventures on their respective social media platforms.

Keegan Bradley's marriage to Jillian Stacey remains a beacon of love, commitment, and shared dreams. As Keegan continues to make his mark on the golfing world, his enduring partnership with Jillian stands as a testament to the power of love and companionship in navigating life's journey.