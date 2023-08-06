Is Lucas Glover still married? Exploring the PGA Tour star's relationship

Even though Lucas Glover has had a difficult personal life, the American golfer is still married to his wife Krista Glover. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and have been together ever since.

They do, however, have had their ups and downs. Krista was arrested in 2018 on domestic abuse accusations against her spouse Lucas and his mother.

According to reports, Lucas played a round 78 during the 2018 Players Championship, which irritated his wife, who then attacked him. The golfer and his mother had apparent injuries, according to the police report.

Glover later referred to it as a private matter and issued a statement on his Twitter account.

“On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called. Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation,” he wrote.

Krista Glover agreed to a 12-month probationary period of 25 hours of community service under a deferred prosecution agreement.

Glover talked to the media a few months after the incident, claiming that the police reports were inaccurate.

He was quoted as saying by the Golf channel:

“I can now say she never hit me. I don’t know why it was reported that way. We had to stay quiet until the case was over and we felt strongly this would be the result. We had to take the high road and say nothing, which was difficult. There were a lot of things we wanted to straighten out in the report but we couldn’t.”

Lucas Glover's wife is fairly active on social media. She has garnered around 10000 followers on Instagram where she frequently shares pictures of her designs and accessories.

Lucas Glover divorce

Glover previously married Jennifer Smith, his high school sweetheart, before marrying Krista. The couple was together for a period before divorcing in 2011.

"Glover is reportedly getting divorced from his high school and college sweetheart, Jennifer Smith, but he's chosen to keep his private life private," Golf magazine reported.

Jennifer Smith would frequently accompany her husband to his competitions. When he won the US Open in 2009, the couple celebrated by clipping the Empire State Building. They had previously visited the location for their honeymoon in 2005.

Lucas Glover with his first wife Jennifer Smith (Image via Getty)

Smith told Newsday about the place:

“It is so crazy and surreal. We come from, not a super-small town, small enough to where this isn’t reality for us. But yeah, I think the recognition for him has just blossomed in the last 24 hours.”

After his divorce from Jennifer, Glover started dating Krista and later married her. Krista and Lucas have two kids together and have been enjoying a happy life together.