Who is Lucas Glover’s wife? Exploring his relationship with Krista Glover

American golfer Lucas Glover is married to Krista Glover (born Krista Wakefield). Krista has a fairly active presence on social media, mainly Instagram, dealing with design and fashion topics.

Krista Glover, 42, was born in Greenville, North Carolina, the daughter of Jay and Christina Wakefield. On her Instagram account (@chicmeetsweststyle) she can be seen regularly posing models of dresses, footwear, and accessories in a general sense.

Krista and Lucas Glover were married in 2012. Details of how they met and where they tied the knot are unclear. They have two children together, Lucille (2013) and Lucas Jr. (2015).

Their relationship has remained pretty much away from the media, except for one incident that occurred in 2018. Krista was arrested due to allegations of family violence, in an argument that reportedly involved Lucas Glover and his mother.

Krista Glover spent a night being held and released on $2,500 bail and charges of battery and resisting an officer. However, the matter was resolved when Lucas Glover's wife agreed to complete 25 hours of community service and submit to substance abuse and mental stability evaluations, Golf Week reported at the time.

Three days later Lucas Glover tweeted a terse statement, where he asked for respect for his family's privacy. Since then, the couple has not received media attention for events of this nature.

Lucas Glover's Career

Lucas Glover, 43, has been a professional golfer since 2001. He has been an official member of the PGA Tour since 2004. At this level, he has four victories, including a major.

These victories came at the 2005 FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort, the 2009 US Open, the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship, and the 2021 John Deere Classic.

He has played 508 PGA Tour tournaments, with 324 cuts made. In addition to his four victories, he has finished runner-up on one occasion and in the Top 10 of 52 other tournaments. Between 2002 and 2018 he played 47 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. He earned one victory (2003 Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort) and nine other Top 10 finishes as best results.

His performance in major tournaments is interesting. His best results are his aforementioned victory in the 2009 US Open and the fifth place in the PGA Championship of the same year, that is, less than two months apart.

The rest of his participations in majors have been much less fortunate. Of the 45 editions of events of this category in which he has participated, he has been cut in 25. He has missed the cut in eight of his 11 US Open appearances after winning it in 2009.

Glover is currently playing in the John Deere Classic. He closed the first round at T41 after carding -2, but the second day went much better for him. This Friday he carded -6 (-8 overall) and climbed to T7, pending the end of the day.

