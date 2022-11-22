Is Lydia Ko married? All we know about the LPGA star’s relationship history

Lydia Ko has confirmed her engagement with the youngest son of Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Chung Tae-Young, Chung Jun.

The former World No. 1 golfer is pretty guarded about her personal life. Lydia and Chung have been dating for a while, and rumors of their marriage have swelled in the past few months. However, she shrugged off the rumors in a press conference at the Ladies Asian Tour event in Indonesia.

The Kiwi golfer said:

"I don't think there will be many changes to my schedule. I'm thankful for my fiance and my family, who has been super supportive. As much as I want it, they also want me to finish my career well at the time I want to."

The marriage rumors started after Ko posted a selfie with her boyfriend, Chung, writing "soon" in the caption. However, she is taking her time before starting a new chapter of her life.

Lydia Ko (Image via Getty)

The couple will reportedly get married by the end of this year, probably in December. However, this is all based on speculation. According to the Korean Herald, they will tie the knot soon.

It is important to note that Lydia Ko's fiancé, Chung Jun, is working at Hyundai Motor Group’s subsidiary office in San Francisco and has studied philosophy and data science in his graduate program. He completed his degree from Claremont McKenna College in California.

Lydia has been involved in improvising her gameplay and has also replaced her coach, Sean Foley.

Lydia Ko is working with her new coach, Ted Oh

Lydia Ko is one of the most successful female golfers. She has won 19 LPGA Tours and reached World No. 1.

Ko has been playing professional golf since 2013 and has registered 25 professional wins in her career. She has won two major championships and tied for second at the 2016 Women's PGA Championship.

Earlier this month, Lydia parted ways with her coach, Sean Foley, due to logistical reasons and then decided to work with her new coach, Ted Oh.

Lydia shares a strong bond with her coach, Sean, and they have been each other's biggest supporters.

Although they split up, Lydia and Sean are good friends. The Korean-born Kiwi golfer jotted a long and sweet message thanking her coach. She said:

"When I first met Sean, I was in a place where I didn't have a lot of confidence in myself and in my game. Over the past two years, he has helped me evolve as a better player and person. Our togetherness was full of so much learning and laughter. "

Lydia went on to say:

"Sean will always be a close friend. Sean has been and will be a mentor to me. Thank you again, Sean, for your inspiration and support in my golf and personal life."

It's noteworthy that Lydia has a record of working with new coaches. She has previously collaborated with David Whelan, Gary Gilchrist, and Jorge Parada.

Lydia now works with Ted Oh, with whom she worked in 2018. However, she has not made any official announcement about her coach.

