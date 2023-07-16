“Is the major drought going to end?”: Rory McIlroy winning the Scottish Open ignites hope amongst golf fans ahead of next week’s major

Rory McIlroy won the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, with a score of -15. It was a great performance for the Northern Irishman, which brought him back to the winner's circle a week before the last major of the season.

Internet users, particularly McIlroy fans, have been talking a lot about this victory since it was clinched. There has been no shortage of people wondering if the player will be able to end his 9-year drought of not winning a major.

There were many who complained that the event was not televised live in the United States, which is why many fans will have to watch the telecast knowing the result.

The following are some of the posts on Twitter:

"Is the major drought going to end?"

"Done in absolute style"

"Hooray well done Rory. Excellent result"

"Sure, let us know he wins before the final round is televised"

"Another live event not televised appropriately no reason to watch golf today now"

"This time you did it. You have been playing good golf and it was about time. Congratulations on Scottish Open win!"

"Win a major. I dare ya."

"Proper golf on a proper course"

"Another meaningless win."

"Big win and another milestone for Rory. Congrats Rory! Now go get the Open Championship and hoist the Claret Jug!"

Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open

It was a weekend of great golfing for Rory McIlroy, who held on to the lead of the Scottish Open since he took it on the second day. His main weapon was the stability of his game, noting that only he and Robert MacIntyre (runner-up) played all their rounds under par.

However, his victory was not without stress, McIlroy made nine bogeys throughout the tournament and four of them were on the front nine of the fourth round. There is no doubt that it was a high-stress final nine holes, with MacIntyre hot on his heels.

However, McIlroy pulled out the champion's cherry and played the final back nine of the tournament with no bogeys and four birdies to lead by one stroke. Even so, the pressure grew with each hole, so much so that the Northern Irishman had to make consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th to avoid the play-off.

Rory McIlroy arrived at The Renaissance Golf Club as the second-best player, according to specialized prediction sites, and confirmed those expectations.

Now, with all eyes on The Open Championship next week, the fans' question is more recurrent than ever: Can McIlroy win a major again, after nine years?