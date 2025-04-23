Is Paige Spiranac the most followed creator on the PGA Tour Creator Classic roster? Players ranked on followers

Paige Spiranac is all set to appear at the PGA Tour Creator Classic in May 2025. Introduced in 2024, this event features social media content creators. The 2025 edition will include three events, taking place at locations like TPC Sawgrass, Philadelphia Cricket Club, and East Lake Golf Club.

Here's a look at the top 5 creators participating in the 2025 PGA Tour Creator Classic, ranked by their social media following.

Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac tops this list with 4 million Instagram followers. Additionally, Spiranac enjoys 1 million followers on X and over 450,000 subscribers on YouTube. Spiranac often shares content on golf tutorials, lifestyle, and candid takes on games. On the work front, Spiranac launched a subscription-based platform, OnlyPaige, in March 2024, where her fans can access exclusive content. Spiranac also participated in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.

Good Good Golf

Social media influencer Good Good Golf has a combined fan following of over 2.7 million on social media. This group includes six creators, such as Garrett Clark and Grant Horvat. This channel has expanded beyond YouTube with 1.78 followers on Instagram and 460,000 TikTok followers. Recently, they also collaborated with Paige Spiranac in February 2025. The collab amassed over 3 million views in a week.

Bob does Sports

Bob Does Sports creates videos that blend comedy with golf through humorous videos, trick shots, and celebrity golf challenges. The channel boasts 961k subscribers on YouTube and 623k Instagram followers. Robby Berger, famous for his unique on-screen persona, leads the charge. Their channel often features professional golfers like Rory McIlroy. Their recent episode featuring McIlroy in April 2025 crossed over 2 million views. They also secured a sponsorship with TaylorMade recently.

Peter Finch

A PGA Tour golfer, Peter Finch, boasts over 723k YouTube subscribers. He shares content that provides in-depth golf tutorials and equipment reviews. In February 2025, Finch launched a series called 'under par mission' that focuses on course strategy and mental game techniques. His review of the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Driver gathered over 200k views in just a few days.

Bryan bros Golf

Wesley and George Bryan, famous for their stage name Bryan bros, engage their followers with their trick shots content. Around 306k people follow them on Instagram and 48k on X. Recently, Wesley participated in the Korn Ferry Tour. Additionally, they also started a YouTube series called Bryan Bros Knockout.

Star-studded lineup for May's PGA Tour Creator Classic fits Paige Spiranac

Here' the list of content creators coming to the Wissahickon course of the Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 7.

Nadeshot- 1.1 million followers

Josh Richards- 6.1 million followers

Marques Brownlee- 5.03 million followers

Dude Perfect- 12 million

Paige Spiranac- 4.03 million followers

Sabrina Andolpho- 282.7k followers

Brad Dalke- 148k followers

Sean Walsh- 48.5k followers

Matt Scharff- 244k followers

Erik Anders Lang- 300k followers

Claire Hogle- 977k followers

Josh Kelley- 111.6k followers

