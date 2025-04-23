What is the format of the 2025 Creator Classic?

The second tournament in the 2025 Creator Classic series is scheduled on May 7 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Wissahickon Golf Course. The field features prominent golf personalities such as Paige Spiranac, Sabrina Andolpho, and Josh Richards.
The Creator Classic is a creator-focused event, its inaugural season played last year. It typically features golf content creators who tee off before a PGA Tour tournament. The first Creator Classic event of the year was held ahead of the Players Championship, and the second will be held the day before the Truist Championship begins.
While the first event at TPC Sawgrass featured 10 content creators, the second will feature eight content creators and four celebrities. Twelve players will be divided into four teams comprising three people – one celebrity and two content creators.
Each team will compete in an alternate-shot, gross-score format from holes 10 - 17, and the top two teams will proceed into a hole-by-hole playoff on the 18th hole.
Here’s a look at the field for the event:
- Nadeshot
- Josh Richards
- Marques Brownlee
- Dude Perfect
- Paige Spiranac
- Sabrina Andolpho
- Brad Dalke
- Sean Walsh
- Matt Scharff
- Erik Anders Lang
- Claire Hogle
- Josh Kelley
When announcing the event, the PGA TOUR Senior Vice President Chris Wandell said (via the PGA Tour):
“We are excited to unveil the next iteration in the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube, which this time welcomes prominent YouTube personalities across various genres inside the ropes alongside the golf creators our fans have come to know. The series continues to attract a diverse range of fans to the PGA TOUR platform… and we are eager to watch it grow further at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.”
Fans can watch all the action by streaming on the following platforms:
- PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel
- ESPN+
- Peacock
- PGA TOUR Channel on Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play, and LG Channels
Who won the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass?
The first event in the 2025 Creator Classic series was held at TPC Sawgrass, and popular golf personality Grant Horvat won the tournament. Horvat carded one-over 33 after eight holes and proceeded into a playoff against George Bryan and Chris Solomon.
During the playoff at TPC Sawgrass’ par-three 17th, Horvat holed a 15-foot birdie and claimed the victory. He later admitted that he was nervous during the game.
“At the beginning of the day, that was the most nervous I’ve ever been, and I think today I kind of proved something to myself, that I can handle the nerves. In the past, I’ve got so tight and kind of guided it, and today I was actually swinging pretty free. It was awesome,” Horvat said via PGA Tour.
Take a look at the complete Creator Classic TPC Sawgrass leaderboard:
- T1: Grant Horvat (+1)
- T2: George Bryan (+1)
- 3rd: Chris Solomon (+2)
- 4th: Roger Steele (+3)
- 5th: Fat Perez (+4)
- T6: Kyle Berkshire (+6)
- T6: Tisha Alyn (+6)
- T6: Gabby Golf Girl (+6)
- T6: Wesley Bryan (+6)
- 10th: Trent Ryan (+29