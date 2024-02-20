Is rain expected at the 2024 Mexico Open? Vidanta Vallarta weather forecast explored

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta is going to be a great trip south of the border for the PGA Tour as the weather forecast for this year's tournament is the definition of "golf weather". Last year's champion, Tony Finau, is the highlight of the estimated 144 player field and will be looking to defend his title and take home the $1.3 million USD prize for 1st place.

Vidanta Vallarta is a Greg Norman-designed golf course that is known for its long par 4's and par 5's, challenging the golfers to be long off the tee box, but also accurate to find the fairways. This course definitely favors the long ball hitters and we can expect these golfers to be as aggressive as possible this weekend.

2024 Mexico Open weather forecast in detail

The 2024 Mexico Open, being held for the third consecutive year at Vidanta Vallarta, is a favorite for many golfers on the PGA Tour. It is a great time of the year to take your family on vacation and enjoy some quality family time after tournament rounds.

Golfers and golf fans alike are always curious what the weather forecast will look like heading into tournament week. It is safe to say that this week in Mexico will be prime golf weather and we can expect some very low scores to be posted by the field.

Sunny skies daily and moderate wind is to be expected this week. Afternoon winds are predicted to increase, which is natural being so close to the Pacific Ocean. Professional golfers are so skilled at what they do, and when the weather is proving to be a non-factor, Vidanta Vallarta is going to be a firing range for the PGA Tour pros.

Round by round forecast:

Thursday, February 22nd

Temperatures: High 84, Low 64

Rain: 0%

Wind: 3-15 MPH

Friday, February 23rd

Temperatures: High 83, Low 63

Rain: 0%

Wind: 3-14 MPH

Saturday, February 24th

Temperatures: High 81, Low 65

Rain: 0%

Wind: 3-14 MPH

Sunday, February 25th

Temperatures: High 83, Low 67

Rain: 0%

Wind: 3-15 MPH

We can expect tee times for the 2024 Mexico Open to be released to the public very soon. Tony Finau will look to defend his title against a strong field with a lot of young talent looking to make their mark on the PGA Tour.