  Is Sadom Kaewkanjana a LIV Golf player? Ordained monk's career explored

Is Sadom Kaewkanjana a LIV Golf player? Ordained monk's career explored

By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:01 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf - First Round - Source: Imagn
Sadom Kaewkanjana at the LIV Golf - First Round - Source: Imagn

Sadom Kaewkanjana is no longer a LIV Golf player, but was part of the Saudi-backed league during its inaugural 2022 season. He has since returned to the Asian Tour.

During the 2022 LIV Golf season, Kaewkanjana finished in the top 10 once and had an average finish of 23.9. He finished 45th in the overall standings.

Kaewkanjana is currently playing at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, marking another Major appearance in his career after stepping away from LIV and even taking time off golf in 2023 to live as an ordained Buddhist monk.

The 27-year-old has three Asian Tour titles to his name, starting with the 2019 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open, where he became the fastest qualifying school graduate to win on the circuit. In 2021, he added three victories on the All Thailand Golf Tour, including the Thailand Open, and topped the Order of Merit. His second Asian Tour title came at the 2022 SMBC Singapore Open, earning him a spot at the Open Championship at St Andrews that year. He impressed with a final-round 65 to finish tied for 11th at 11-under-par.

Sadom Kaewkanjana took a break from professional golf in 2023 to focus on his spiritual journey. Reflecting on his time as a monk, he said at the time (via NBC):

“I was ordained because I wanted to return the greatest merit and repay my parents.”
“I was cut off from the rest of the world when I was ordained. That made me feel more calm. I was able to concentrate more, which will help me improve my game of golf.”
Sadom Kaewkanjana's win at the Kolon Korea Open, a Qualifying Series event, helped him secure his spot in the 2025 Open Championship.

Kaewkanjana has played in two PGA Championships (2022 and 2023), missing the cut both times. His highest world ranking was No. 75 in 2023, and he currently sits at No. 262.

How did Sadom Kaewkanjana play in the first round of the Open Championship 2025?

Sadom Kaewkanjana started his first round at Royal Portrush with a solid 3-under 68. He started with a par on the 1st hole and picked up a birdie on the par-5 2nd. He made an impressive eagle on the par-4 5th. Kaewkanjana completed the front nine at 33 (-3).

On the back nine, Kaewkanjana dropped a shot with a bogey on the par-4 11th but bounced back with a birdie on the par-3 16th.

Here’s Sadom Kaewkanjana hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 1 of The Open Championship:

Out (Front 9): 33 (-3)

  • Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 2 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie
  • Hole 3 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 5 (Par 4): 2 – Eagle
  • Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 7 (Par 5): 5 – Par
  • Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 – Par

In (Back 9): 35 (E)

  • Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey
  • Hole 12 (Par 5): 5 – Par
  • Hole 13 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 16 (Par 3): 2 – Birdie
  • Hole 17 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Total: 68 (-3)

