Is Scottie Scheffler playing in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Scottie Scheffler finished T8 at the recently concluded 2024 PGA Championship despite many viewing him as the favorite to win. In the event held at the Valhalla Golf Club, he scored 13-under par to tie with Robert MacIntyre and Billy Horschel.

With the tournament now behind, many are interested in knowing whether the 2024 Masters Champion will play at the upcoming 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The answer to this question is yes. Scottie Scheffler fans will get to see their favorite player compete at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Ahead of the event at the Colonial Country Club in Forthworth, Texas, USA, Scheffler was seen practicing his putting. This development comes after Scheffler wasn't able to make the playoffs in the 2023 edition due to problems with his putting.

In the 2023 edition of the tournament, Scottie Scheffler finished T3 alongside British golfer Harry Hall with a score of 7-under par. The tournament was eventually won by Argentine golfer Emiliano Grillo, who beat Adam Schenk in the playoff.

Exploring what time Scottie Scheffler and other golfers will tee off at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler came close to winning the 2023 edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge and will want to secure the title this year. At this year's edition at the Colonial Country Club, Scheffler will tee off at 1:45 PM on Thursday and has been paired with Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley.

Here is the complete list of the tee off timings for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Tee 1

8:00 AM - Kevin Tway, Rory Sabbatini, Robby Shelton

8:11 AM - Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Carson Young

8:22 AM - Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai, Brandon Wu

8:33 AM - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun

8:44 AM - Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

8:55 AM - Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Brendon Todd

9:06 AM - Vincent Norrman, Chez Reavie, Harris English

9:17 AM - Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley

9:28 AM - Jimmy Walker, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

9:39 AM - Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Jimmy Stanger

9:50 AM - Victor Perez, Ben Silverman, Michael Block

12:50 PM - Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

1:01 PM - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, Matti Schmid

1:12 PM - Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Carl Yuan

1:23 PM - Chad Ramey, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

1:34 PM - Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth

1:45 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley

1:56 PM - Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge

2:07 PM - Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Greyson Sigg

2:18 PM - Maverick McNealy, Eric Cole, Ben Taylor

2:29 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Ben Kohles, Jorge Campillo

2:40 PM - Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherman, Erik Barnes

Tee 10

8:00 AM - Garrick Higgo, Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim

8:11 AM - Tyler Duncan, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens

8:22 AM - Cam Davis, Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

8:33 AM - Rickie Fowler, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston

8:44 AM - Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

8:55 AM - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott

9:06 AM - Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka

9:17 AM - Justin Lower, Dylan Wu, Harry Hall

9:28 AM - Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, David Lipsky

9:39 AM - Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner, Hayden Springer

9:50 AM - Chan Kim, David Skinns, Parker Coody

12:50 PM - Michael Kim, Ben Griffin, Callum Tarren

1:01 PM - Martin Trainer, Andrew Putnam, Matt NeSmith

1:12 PM - Nate Lashley, Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander

1:23 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

1:34 PM - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im

1:45 PM - Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria, Brandt Snedeker

1:56 PM - Peter Malnati, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk

2:07 PM - Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett, Kevin Yu

2:18 PM - C.T. Pan, Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers

2:29 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Max Greyserman

2:40 PM - Paul Haley II, Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney

The timings for Round 2 of the competition will be updated once Round 1 is completed.