Is Scottie Scheffler playing at 2024 Zurich Classic? Availability of RBC Heritage winner explored

The name Scottie Scheffler is quickly making a place among some of the greatest players to ever play the sport of golf. Scheffler has managed to win four out of his five starts on the PGA Tour this season, and his performances have led him to be compared with greats like Tiger Woods.

After winning at the Masters earlier this month, and later winning at the RBC Heritage Cup a couple of days ago, the next big tournament in sight is the 2024 Zurich Classic. Many golf fans are interested in knowing if Scheffler will play in this tournament. The answer to this question is no.

As per the official list of players released for the tournament, the 27-year-old's name appears to be nowhere. This obviously means that Scheffler won't be part of the 2024 edition of The Zurich Classic. While there can be many reasons behind his withdrawal, there are two reasons worth talking about.

The first and major reason why Scottie Scheffler is not playing at the 2024 Zurich Classic is probably due to his wife, Meredith Scudder's pregnancy. Meredith can deliver their baby anytime now, and Scheffler had made it clear during the RBC Heritage Cup that he would withdraw from the tournament if needed.

Scheffler would obviously want to be with his wife given the circumstances.

Apart from that, a break from the 2024 Zurich Classic will serve Scheffler well as he has been playing golf continuously without a break.

Scottie Scheffler says he is proud to win the RBC Heritage Cup

When Scottie Scheffler won the Masters earlier this month, those who saw his performance knew he was upto something special. That's the reason why Scheffler was a massive favorite when it was revealed that he would be playing at the RBC Heritage Cup.

Many people believed Scheffler would go on to win the cup, and that's exactly what happened. Despite a delay which saw the tournament end on Monday (April 22), Scheffler was not dismayed and managed to register another dominant win. After the victory, he said he was proud to be leaving as champion.

Scottie Scheffler said:

"Hey y'all Scottie Scheffler here. Just got done with the RBC Heritage. It was a nice week here in South Carolina. It was a ton of fun. I'm so thankful for all the support of all the fans and volunteers out there. I'm proud to be leaving as the champion. Thanks y'all."

You can check out Scottie Scheffler's performance at the RBC Heritage Cup in the video below:

Given that he won't be taking part in the 2024 Zurich Classic, Scheffler will most likely return to the Wells Fargo Championship. If not at Wells Fargo, then it's almost certain that he will compete at the PGA Championship and will look to win his second Major of the season there.