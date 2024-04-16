Is Masters champion Scottie Scheffler playing the 2024 RBC Heritage?

Scottie Scheffler is slated to compete at this week's RBC Championship. Fresh off his incredible four-stroke victory at the Masters last week, fans are highly excited to watch him play this week.

However, his wife Meredith is heavily pregnant and could go into labor at any time, so there is a chance of his withdrawal from the competition if the situation turns that way. However, as of now, he is slated to tee off at the event.

Scottie Scheffler played in last week's Masters, and from the start of the tournament, he made it clear that he would withdraw if his wife went into labor. Speaking of his wife, Scheffler told ESPN last week:

“If she calls me while I’m on the 17th, then I better go home. Going into Sunday [in 2022], Meredith and I were just a little bit emotional about what was going on at the time because our lives were changing at a very rapid pace. Now, I think we have settled more into where our lives are at. Right now, the most exciting thing is not winning the Masters, it’s baby coming pretty soon.”

Scottie Scheffler is one of the favorites for the week with odds of +360, as per CBS Sports. He has won three tournaments this season, including the Masters. It will be interesting to see him play this week.

The 2024 RBC Heritage will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 18 and run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, April 21, at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

A quick recap of Scottie Scheffler's performance at the RBC Classic 2023

Scheffler played at the RBC Heritage in 2023 and finished in a tie for 11th place after playing four rounds. He started his game with a fabulous round of 68 on the first day of the tournament. He started off with a bogey on the first hole but soon shot a birdie on the next, followed by another bogey on the third hole.

Scottie Scheffler shot two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine to score 3-under 68. He shot four birdies, a bogey on the front nine and two birdies, an eagle and a bogey on the back nine to settle for a score of 6-under 65.

In the third round, Scheffler made four birdies and two bogeys to score 2-under 69, followed by the final round of 1-under 70 with three birdies and two bogeys.

Matt Fitzpatrick won the tournament last year and will return to defend the title in 2024.

