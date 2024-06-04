Is Tiger Woods playing the 2024 Memorial Tournament?

When talking about the Memorial Tournament, it is inevitable to mention the name of Tiger Woods. The 15-time Major champion is the top winner at Muirfield and has given countless impressive performances there.

However, Tiger Woods will not be in the field for the 2024 edition of the Memorial Tournament. The event has Signature Event status for the current season, so it has several qualifying categories that Woods does not meet.

Woods after his victory at The Memorial Tournament, 2012 (Image via Getty).

The Signature Event field includes the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup rankings from the previous season, as well as the winners of PGA Tour tournaments during the current season. In addition, tour players in the Top 30 of the world rankings (not otherwise exempt) also have a spot in the field.

Two other exemption categories are the so-called Next 10 and Swing 5. The first refers to the Top 10 players in the current season's FedEx Cup rankings (not otherwise exempt). The second corresponds to the five players (not otherwise exempt) who have earned the most FedEx Cup points between one Signature Event and another.

By not meeting either of these criteria, Tiger Woods could have been included in the field via sponsors exemptions (4 were granted for the Memorial Tournament). However, this would not have worked for Woods either.

One week after the Memorial Tournament, the US Open, the third Major of the season, will be played. Tiger Woods has received a special invitation and has already confirmed his participation. Given his current physical condition, it is unlikely that he would have been able to play two tournaments in consecutive weeks.

A look at Tiger Woods' performance at the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods has participated in 18 editions of the Memorial Tournament, and currently has the most victories with five, three of them consecutively (1999, 2000, 2001, 2009, 2012).

In addition, Woods has never been cut at Muirfield, and to his victories he adds four other Top 10s.

Woods has posted 29 rounds with scores in the 60s out of the 71 he has played at Muirfield. His lowest round has been a 63 (second round of the 2000 edition), while his worst round has been an 85 (third round of the 2015 edition).

As for his score for 72 holes, Woods' best ever was the 19 under that gave him the victory in 2000. His worst score for four rounds was 14 over when he finished 71st in 2015.

The Memorial Tournament has been played every year since 1976 at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Jack Nicklaus is the host of the event and also designed the course that hosts it. Nicklaus himself won there twice (1977, 1984).

The aggregate and to par record (20 under 268) belongs to Tom Lehman since he won in 1994. The largest margin of victory was seven strokes (Woods, 2001).