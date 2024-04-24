Is Viktor Hovland playing the 2024 Zurich Classic? Availability explored

Viktor Hovland has fallen far short of his own expectations during 2024, with a T19 as his best result. The 2023 FedEx Cup champion has been uncomfortable with his game, which has led him to withdraw from two tournaments in the current season.

However, Hovland is very high on the PGA Tour's priority list, thanks to his results last season. For this reason, he would have been able to play in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans had he included it in his schedule.

Expand Tweet

But that was not the case. Viktor Hovland did not commit to the event and will not be playing this weekend at Avondale. He was also not at Hilton Heads the week before, even though he was qualified for the RBC Heritage.

Viktor Hovland has twice participated in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In 2021, he teamed with Kris Ventura and they finished T25 with a score of 11 under. In 2022, Hovland played a duo with Collin Morikawa and they finished T29 with a score of 16 under.

Viktor Hovland has withdrawn from two tournaments during the current season, in both cases before the start of the events.

The Norwegian was scheduled to participate in the WM Phoenix Open, but withdrew after being unhappy with his performance at the AT&T Pebbler Beach Pro-Am. He later withdrew from the RBC Heritage after missing the cut a week earlier at The Masters.

Viktor Hovland's 2024 Season at a glance

Viktor Hovland has played in six tournaments during the 2024 season, four Signature Events and one Major, plus The Players Championship. The Norwegian has failed to come close to his success of the previous season, when he played the best golf of his career.

Hovland started the season at The Sentry, where he finished T22, with a score of 21 under. He then played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he placed T58, with a score of 3 under for 54 holes (the event was shortened due to bad weather).

The Norwegian returned to action at The Genesis Invitational, where he posted his best result so far this season (T19), with a score of 6 under. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he finished T36 with a score of 2 over, and was even less fortunate a week later, finishing T62 at The Players Championship, with a score of 1 under.

However, his worst result of the season came at the Masters Tournament, where he failed to make the cut. This result led him to give up his place in the RBC Heritage field.

Hovland is likely to return to competition starting in May. The first two tournaments of that month are the Byron Nelson and the Wells Fargo Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the season.