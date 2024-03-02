“It’ll take him a few rounds to get into any kind of comfort zone” - Greg Norman supports LIV debutant Anthony Kim after poor first round at Jeddah

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, offered his support to Anthony Kim following the golfer's lacklustre performance in the first round of the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah event.

Kim, returning to professional tournament play after a 12-year hiatus, struggled with his game, shooting a 6-over par 76 in the first round of the LIV Golf event on Friday, March 1. Despite fans' high expectations for Kim's comeback, his initial outing fell short.

Nonetheless, Norman voiced his confidence in Kim's abilities, stating that it would only take a few rounds for the American golfer to regain his form and excel on the course. Speaking about Anthony Kim, Norman said (via the Irish Independent):

"It'll take him a few rounds to get into any kind of comfort zone. To expect him to go out here and shoot 66 or something really low, I think that's just unreasonable."

Kim was also disappointed with his game in the first round of the Jeddah event and said (as quoted by LIV Golf editorial director Mike McAllister on X):

"I would be lying to say that I didn't have certain expectations. At least even if I played bad, I thought I would shoot around par. It was unfortunate that I made so many unforced errors from the middle of the fairway. That's generally my strength is my iron game. To make so many unforced errors is really disappointing."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Kim started playing professional golf in 2006 and quickly became popular by winning three PGA Tour events. People loved watching him play and even compared him to Tiger Woods at his best. Unfortunately, a serious injury changed everything, and he hasn't been able to compete in any tournaments since 2012.

A quick recap of Anthony Kim's performance at the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah

LIV Golf Jeddah completed two rounds but Anthony Kim failed to make a comeback. He shot 76 in the opening round after carding seven bogeys and one birdie.

Kim teed it up on the 18th hole for the first round and shot a bogey. He made par on the next four holes before adding another bogey on the fifth hole followed by a birdie on the next. He shot five more bogeys in the opening round and scored 76.

In the second round of the tournament, Anthony Kim started his game on the 15th hole, again with a bogey. He made two back-to-back bogeys followed by a double bogey on the 17th hole.

Kim added another bogey on the 18th hole and then shot a birdie on the first hole. He carded another double bogey on the third hole and finished with a score of 6-over par 70. At the completion of two rounds, Kim placed last on the leaderboard with a total of over par 12.

Joaquin Niemann took the lead in the game with a score of under 13, while the opening-round leaders, Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk, slipped down to fifth place with a score of under 9.

The final of the LIV Golf Jeddah is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3.