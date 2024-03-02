“It’s hard to tell people how good he was” - Former Ryder Cup teammate shares thoughts on Anthony Kim's game post his LIV Golf comeback

Hunter Mahan, former Ryder Cup teammate of Anthony Kim, recently shared his thoughts on Kim making a comeback to professional golf after 12 year-hiatus.

Kim, who had a remarkable career with three PGA Tour victories shortly after turning pro in 2006, was once likened to Tiger Woods during his professional tenure. However, he has struggled with multiple injury concerns over the years.

Kim made his most anticipated return to the professional game at the LIV Golf Jeddah event on Friday, March 1. He struggled with his game and finished last on the leaderboard after the first round.

In an interview with Golf.com, Hunter Mahan, opened up about Kim's golfing prowess. Speaking about Kim, Mahan said (via Golf.com):

"It’s hard to tell people how good he was. He’s really good, really, really talented. He had a really amazing blend of technique that was excellent. His swing was fantastic. Short game was great. Sort of a streaky putter, but his technique of ball striking was so good and he was so consistent, and he was never afraid of competition.

"He was super competitive when you got him on the golf course. He really wanted to beat your brains in. Like he really enjoyed just beating you. There was sort of a Tiger thing with him. He was not afraid of competition from anybody."

Anthony Kim won four professional tournaments in his career and competed in all four majors. He also played at the Ryder Cup and contributed to the American team's victory in 2008, winning a one-on-one match against veteran Sergio Garcia in the Sunday finale.

How did Anthony Kim perform at the LIV Golf Jeddah event?

Anthony Kim struggled with his game in the first round of the Jeddah event. He started his game on the 18th hole with a bogey, followed by another bogey on the fifth hole.

Kim shot a birdie on the sixth hole and three bogeys from the seventh to ninth hole. He shot two more bogeys in the game to score 6-over par 76 and finished in last place on the leaderboard.

Kim teed it up for the second round of the tournament on Saturday, March 2 on the 15th hole. He shot a bogey on the 15th followed by another bogey on the next hole. His trouble continued in the second round as he made three bogeys and a double bogey on the first four holes he played on Saturday.

Anthony Kim shot three bogeys, two double bogeys and a birdie in the second round on Saturday at the time of writing. The tournament is underway in Saudi Arabia and will have its finale on Sunday, March 3.